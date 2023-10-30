© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The Broadway Sound

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT
Robert Russell Bennett.
George Ferencz
Robert Russell Bennett.

Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett was the most respected arranger/orchestrator of theater music in the golden age of Broadway. In the first of three shows about him, we sample a tiny fraction of the 300 Broadway scores that he worked on over his long and influential career.

Compositions and Recordings

'Show Boat' Overture
by Jerome Kern/Bennett
John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta

'Girl Crazy 'Overture
by George Gershwin/Bennett
John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra

'Anything Goes' Overture
by Cole Porter/Bennett
John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta

Stiff Upper Lip
by George Gershwin/Bennett
John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra

Selections from 'Oklahoma'
by Richard Rodgers/Bennett
Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops

Waltz from 'Cinderella'
by Richard Rodgers/Bennett
Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops

'On a Clear Day' Overture
by Burton Lane/Bennett
Theodore Saidburg and On A Clear Day Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
