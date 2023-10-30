From the Archives - The Broadway Sound
Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett was the most respected arranger/orchestrator of theater music in the golden age of Broadway. In the first of three shows about him, we sample a tiny fraction of the 300 Broadway scores that he worked on over his long and influential career.
Compositions and Recordings
'Show Boat' Overture
by Jerome Kern/Bennett
John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta
'Girl Crazy 'Overture
by George Gershwin/Bennett
John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra
'Anything Goes' Overture
by Cole Porter/Bennett
John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta
Stiff Upper Lip
by George Gershwin/Bennett
John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra
Selections from 'Oklahoma'
by Richard Rodgers/Bennett
Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops
Waltz from 'Cinderella'
by Richard Rodgers/Bennett
Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops
'On a Clear Day' Overture
by Burton Lane/Bennett
Theodore Saidburg and On A Clear Day Orchestra