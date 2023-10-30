From the Archives - The Broadway Sound

Compositions and Recordings

'Show Boat' Overture

by Jerome Kern/Bennett

John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta

'Girl Crazy 'Overture

by George Gershwin/Bennett

John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra

'Anything Goes' Overture

by Cole Porter/Bennett

John McGlinn and the London Sinfonietta

Stiff Upper Lip

by George Gershwin/Bennett

John McGlinn and the New Princess Theater Orchestra

Selections from 'Oklahoma'

by Richard Rodgers/Bennett

Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops

Waltz from 'Cinderella'

by Richard Rodgers/Bennett

Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops

'On a Clear Day' Overture

by Burton Lane/Bennett

Theodore Saidburg and On A Clear Day Orchestra