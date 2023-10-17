© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The soul of tango

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
Astor Piazzolla with his bandoneon.

This show highlights two works featuring the bandoneon, an essential instrument in Argentinian tango, and music inspired and performed by tango king Astor Piazzola. We also have a terrific guitar concerto performed by the great Andres Segovia.

Compositions and Recordings

Triple Concerto for Soprano, Bandoneon, Piano and Orchestra
by Luis Bacalov
Giselle Ben-Dor and the Santa Barbara Symphony; Juanjo Mosalini

Guitar Concerto No. 1
by Mario Castelnuevo-Tedesco
Walter Hendl and the Chicago Symphony; Andres Segovia

Oblivion
by Astor Piazzola
Tango Ensemble and Astor Piazzola

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
