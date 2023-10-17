From the Archives - The soul of tango

Compositions and Recordings

Triple Concerto for Soprano, Bandoneon, Piano and Orchestra

by Luis Bacalov

Giselle Ben-Dor and the Santa Barbara Symphony; Juanjo Mosalini

Guitar Concerto No. 1

by Mario Castelnuevo-Tedesco

Walter Hendl and the Chicago Symphony; Andres Segovia

Oblivion

by Astor Piazzola

Tango Ensemble and Astor Piazzola