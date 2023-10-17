From the Archives - The soul of tango
This show highlights two works featuring the bandoneon, an essential instrument in Argentinian tango, and music inspired and performed by tango king Astor Piazzola. We also have a terrific guitar concerto performed by the great Andres Segovia.
Compositions and Recordings
Triple Concerto for Soprano, Bandoneon, Piano and Orchestra
by Luis Bacalov
Giselle Ben-Dor and the Santa Barbara Symphony; Juanjo Mosalini
Guitar Concerto No. 1
by Mario Castelnuevo-Tedesco
Walter Hendl and the Chicago Symphony; Andres Segovia
Oblivion
by Astor Piazzola
Tango Ensemble and Astor Piazzola