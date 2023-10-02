© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Themes and variations

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT

We have very marvelous variations based on music by Wolfgang Mozart, Henry Purcell and a familiar childhood tune. What these composers do with simple themes is human creativity at its best.

Compositions and Recordings

Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Mozart
by Max Reger
Otmar Suitner and the Berlin Staatskapelle

Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
by Benjamin Britten
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony

Variations on "Pop Goes the Weasel"
by Lucien Cailliet
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
