From the Archives - Themes and variations
We have very marvelous variations based on music by Wolfgang Mozart, Henry Purcell and a familiar childhood tune. What these composers do with simple themes is human creativity at its best.
Compositions and Recordings
Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Mozart
by Max Reger
Otmar Suitner and the Berlin Staatskapelle
Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
by Benjamin Britten
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony
Variations on "Pop Goes the Weasel"
by Lucien Cailliet
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops