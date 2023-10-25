© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Music for Halloween weekend

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT
Enjoy spooky music on this week's From the Archives.

This week, a special program of music that’s scary, creepy, and weird, plus iconic music from movies that we’ll never forget. Turn out the lights and listen...we dare you.

Compositions and Recordings

Toccata in d minor
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Virgil Fox

Finale from Symphony No. 6 (excerpt)
by Gustav Mahler
Claudio Abbado and the Chicago Symphony

Funeral March from Sonata No. 2
by Frederic Chopin
Yuja Wang, piano

Atmospheres
by Georgy Ligeti
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic

Night on Bald Mountain
by Modest Mussorgsky
Sir Charles Mackerras and the London Philharmonic

'Halloween' Main Theme
by John Carpenter
John Carpenter

Psycho - Narrative for Orchestra
by Bernard Herrmann
Bernard Herrmann and the National Philharmonic

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
