From the Archives - Music for Halloween weekend
This week, a special program of music that’s scary, creepy, and weird, plus iconic music from movies that we’ll never forget. Turn out the lights and listen...we dare you.
Compositions and Recordings
Toccata in d minor
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Virgil Fox
Finale from Symphony No. 6 (excerpt)
by Gustav Mahler
Claudio Abbado and the Chicago Symphony
Funeral March from Sonata No. 2
by Frederic Chopin
Yuja Wang, piano
Atmospheres
by Georgy Ligeti
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic
Night on Bald Mountain
by Modest Mussorgsky
Sir Charles Mackerras and the London Philharmonic
'Halloween' Main Theme
by John Carpenter
John Carpenter
Psycho - Narrative for Orchestra
by Bernard Herrmann
Bernard Herrmann and the National Philharmonic