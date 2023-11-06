From the Archives - Victory at Sea
In honor of Veterans Day Weekend, music from the epic television documentary “Victory at Sea.” Richard Rodgers provided the themes, but Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett transformed those themes into over 11 hours of thrilling, dramatic music. He also conducted definitive recordings of selections from the full score, and we’ll hear this compelling music under his baton.
Compositions and Recordings
Selections from "Victory at Sea"
by Richard Rodgers/arr. Bennett
Robert Russell Bennett and the RCA Victor Symphony