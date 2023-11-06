© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Victory at Sea

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published November 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST

In honor of Veterans Day Weekend, music from the epic television documentary “Victory at Sea.” Richard Rodgers provided the themes, but Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett transformed those themes into over 11 hours of thrilling, dramatic music. He also conducted definitive recordings of selections from the full score, and we’ll hear this compelling music under his baton.

Compositions and Recordings

Selections from "Victory at Sea"
by Richard Rodgers/arr. Bennett
Robert Russell Bennett and the RCA Victor Symphony

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
