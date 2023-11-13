From the Archives - Robert Russell Bennett's concert music

Compositions and Recordings

Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form Mvt. I

by Robert Russell Bennett

William Stromberg and the Moscow Symphony

Organ Sonata in G Major - Mvt. III

by Robert Russell Bennett

David Britton, organ

Four Freedoms Symphony - Mvt. I

by Robert Russell Bennett

Frank Black and the NBC Symphony

Hexapoda - Mvts. I, IV, V

by Robert Russell Bennett

Jascha Heifetz, violin

Violin Concerto - Mvt. I

by Robert Russell Bennett

Bernard Herrmann and the London Symphony; Louis Kaufman

Four Preludes

by Robert Russell Bennett

Clark Rundell and the RNCM Wind Orchestra

