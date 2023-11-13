© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Robert Russell Bennett's concert music

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published November 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST
Robert Russell Bennett.
Robert Russell Bennett.

Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett is best known for his work on 300 Broadway scores, but he also composed significant concert works. We’ll hear excerpts from his major symphonic works, concerti, solo organ music, chamber music, and music for wind band. Bennett’s genius shines through in every one. I’m again joined by George Ferencz, the foremost authority on the life and music of Robert Russell Bennett, who provides excellent background and context.

Compositions and Recordings

Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
William Stromberg and the Moscow Symphony

Organ Sonata in G Major - Mvt. III
by Robert Russell Bennett
David Britton, organ

Four Freedoms Symphony - Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
Frank Black and the NBC Symphony

Hexapoda - Mvts. I, IV, V
by Robert Russell Bennett
Jascha Heifetz, violin

Violin Concerto - Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
Bernard Herrmann and the London Symphony; Louis Kaufman

Four Preludes
by Robert Russell Bennett
Clark Rundell and the RNCM Wind Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
