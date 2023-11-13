From the Archives - Robert Russell Bennett's concert music
Kansas City native Robert Russell Bennett is best known for his work on 300 Broadway scores, but he also composed significant concert works. We’ll hear excerpts from his major symphonic works, concerti, solo organ music, chamber music, and music for wind band. Bennett’s genius shines through in every one. I’m again joined by George Ferencz, the foremost authority on the life and music of Robert Russell Bennett, who provides excellent background and context.
Compositions and Recordings
Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
William Stromberg and the Moscow Symphony
Organ Sonata in G Major - Mvt. III
by Robert Russell Bennett
David Britton, organ
Four Freedoms Symphony - Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
Frank Black and the NBC Symphony
Hexapoda - Mvts. I, IV, V
by Robert Russell Bennett
Jascha Heifetz, violin
Violin Concerto - Mvt. I
by Robert Russell Bennett
Bernard Herrmann and the London Symphony; Louis Kaufman
Four Preludes
by Robert Russell Bennett
Clark Rundell and the RNCM Wind Orchestra