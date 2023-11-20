© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Thanksgiving weekend

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST
Johannes Plenio
/
Unsplash

Inspired by Autumn and Thanksgiving, we have a program of music with many moods. We have selections by Joachim Raff, Ralph Vaughan Williams and a stunning performance of a classic Thanksgiving melody.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 10 "In Autumn"
by Joachim Raff
Werner Albert and the Philharmonia Hungarica

Song of Thanksgiving
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Matthew Best and the City of London Sinfonia; Lynne Dawson

We Gather Together
Traditional
Dale Warland Singers

