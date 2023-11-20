From the Archives - Thanksgiving weekend
Inspired by Autumn and Thanksgiving, we have a program of music with many moods. We have selections by Joachim Raff, Ralph Vaughan Williams and a stunning performance of a classic Thanksgiving melody.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 10 "In Autumn"
by Joachim Raff
Werner Albert and the Philharmonia Hungarica
Song of Thanksgiving
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Matthew Best and the City of London Sinfonia; Lynne Dawson
We Gather Together
Traditional
Dale Warland Singers