Kansas City Local Feature

Let my people go: music to commemorate Passover and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt

Published April 15, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
The Passover Seder plate contains symbolic foods eaten or displayed during the festive holiday meal commencing the Jewish holiday.

Join guest host Dan Margolies for a program that explores the Jewish holiday of Passover and the biblical Exodus on which it’s based. We'll hear an eclectic set of music, including excerpts from Handel’s oratorio Israel in Egypt and Arnold Schoenberg’s opera Moses und Aron, as well as spirituals chosen by our special guest, Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr.

Host

Dan Margolies

Guest

Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr., President - Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City and Senior Pastor - St. Mark Church

Brooke Knoll
/
Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. at the Classical KC studios, April 2022

Program

Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
3. Then sent He Moses
4. They loathed to drink
15. And Israel saw
16. And believed the Lord
by George Frideric Handel
Simon Preston with the English Chamber Orchestra and Christ Church Cathedral Choir
James Bowman, counter-tenor
Ian Partridge, tenor

Go Down Moses
Traditional
Marian Anderson, contralto
Franz Rupp, piano

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Traditional
Leontyne Price, soprano
Leonard de Paur and the RCA Orchestra and Chorus

I've Been 'Buked
Traditional
Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano
Larry Woodard, piano
Walter Turnbull and the Boys Choir Of Harlem

Passover Psalm, Op. 30
by Erich Korngold
Emily Magee, soprano
Marcello Viotti with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Chorus and Munich Radio Orchestra

Moses und Aron
Einleitung
Ein Wunder erfullt uns mit Schrecken
Du goldener Gott
Moses steigt vom Berg herab
by Arnold Schoenberg
Pierre Boulez with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Chorus Of The Netherlands Opera

You can learn more about Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. at sclcgkc.org

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
