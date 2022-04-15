Let my people go: music to commemorate Passover and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt

Host

Dan Margolies

Guest

Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr., President - Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City and Senior Pastor - St. Mark Church

Brooke Knoll / Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. at the Classical KC studios, April 2022

Program

Israel in Egypt, HWV 54

3. Then sent He Moses

4. They loathed to drink

15. And Israel saw

16. And believed the Lord

by George Frideric Handel

Simon Preston with the English Chamber Orchestra and Christ Church Cathedral Choir

James Bowman, counter-tenor

Ian Partridge, tenor

Go Down Moses

Traditional

Marian Anderson, contralto

Franz Rupp, piano

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Traditional

Leontyne Price, soprano

Leonard de Paur and the RCA Orchestra and Chorus

I've Been 'Buked

Traditional

Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano

Larry Woodard, piano

Walter Turnbull and the Boys Choir Of Harlem

Passover Psalm, Op. 30

by Erich Korngold

Emily Magee, soprano

Marcello Viotti with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Chorus and Munich Radio Orchestra

Moses und Aron

Einleitung

Ein Wunder erfullt uns mit Schrecken

Du goldener Gott

Moses steigt vom Berg herab

by Arnold Schoenberg

Pierre Boulez with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Chorus Of The Netherlands Opera

You can learn more about Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. at sclcgkc.org