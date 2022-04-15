Let my people go: music to commemorate Passover and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt
Join guest host Dan Margolies for a program that explores the Jewish holiday of Passover and the biblical Exodus on which it’s based. We'll hear an eclectic set of music, including excerpts from Handel’s oratorio Israel in Egypt and Arnold Schoenberg’s opera Moses und Aron, as well as spirituals chosen by our special guest, Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr.
Host
Dan Margolies
Guest
Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr., President - Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City and Senior Pastor - St. Mark Church
Program
Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
3. Then sent He Moses
4. They loathed to drink
15. And Israel saw
16. And believed the Lord
by George Frideric Handel
Simon Preston with the English Chamber Orchestra and Christ Church Cathedral Choir
James Bowman, counter-tenor
Ian Partridge, tenor
Go Down Moses
Traditional
Marian Anderson, contralto
Franz Rupp, piano
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Traditional
Leontyne Price, soprano
Leonard de Paur and the RCA Orchestra and Chorus
I've Been 'Buked
Traditional
Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano
Larry Woodard, piano
Walter Turnbull and the Boys Choir Of Harlem
Passover Psalm, Op. 30
by Erich Korngold
Emily Magee, soprano
Marcello Viotti with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Chorus and Munich Radio Orchestra
Moses und Aron
Einleitung
Ein Wunder erfullt uns mit Schrecken
Du goldener Gott
Moses steigt vom Berg herab
by Arnold Schoenberg
Pierre Boulez with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Chorus Of The Netherlands Opera
You can learn more about Reverend Dr. Vernon Howard Jr. at sclcgkc.org