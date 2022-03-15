© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Goldenberg Duo: love of family and love of music

Published March 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
Classical KC speaks with violinist Susan Goldenberg and her brother, pianist William Goldenberg, about their early years and their decades of traveling and performing together. Also, as a forty-year veteran of the Kansas City Symphony, Susan shares what she's looking for in a music director.

Host

Dan Margolies

Guests

Susan Goldenberg, violin
William Goldenberg, piano

Program

Gondoliera
by Frank Bridge

To a Wild Rose
by Edward MacDowell

Sonata in F major, Op. 8 — III. Allegro molto vivace
by Edvard Grieg

Sonata in G minor Op. 137 No. 3 — 1. Allegro giusto
by Franz Schubert

Clarie de lune
by Claude Debussy

Chanson de Matin, Op. 15 No. 2
Salut d'Amour, Op. 12
by Edward Elgar

(Odeon) Tango Brasileiro
Ernesto Nazareth

Autumn Moon, Peaceful Lake
by Wang Jian Zhong

Ching A Ring Chaw
Simple Gifts
by Aaron Copland

Learn more about the Goldenberg Duo's upcoming performances in Kansas City at jccc.edu.

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
