The Goldenberg Duo: love of family and love of music

Host

Dan Margolies

Guests

Susan Goldenberg, violin

William Goldenberg, piano

Program

Gondoliera

by Frank Bridge

To a Wild Rose

by Edward MacDowell

Sonata in F major, Op. 8 — III. Allegro molto vivace

by Edvard Grieg

Sonata in G minor Op. 137 No. 3 — 1. Allegro giusto

by Franz Schubert

Clarie de lune

by Claude Debussy

Chanson de Matin, Op. 15 No. 2

Salut d'Amour, Op. 12

by Edward Elgar

(Odeon) Tango Brasileiro

Ernesto Nazareth

Autumn Moon, Peaceful Lake

by Wang Jian Zhong

Ching A Ring Chaw

Simple Gifts

by Aaron Copland

Learn more about the Goldenberg Duo's upcoming performances in Kansas City at jccc.edu.