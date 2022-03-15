The Goldenberg Duo: love of family and love of music
Classical KC speaks with violinist Susan Goldenberg and her brother, pianist William Goldenberg, about their early years and their decades of traveling and performing together. Also, as a forty-year veteran of the Kansas City Symphony, Susan shares what she's looking for in a music director.
Host
Dan Margolies
Guests
Susan Goldenberg, violin
William Goldenberg, piano
Program
Gondoliera
by Frank Bridge
To a Wild Rose
by Edward MacDowell
Sonata in F major, Op. 8 — III. Allegro molto vivace
by Edvard Grieg
Sonata in G minor Op. 137 No. 3 — 1. Allegro giusto
by Franz Schubert
Clarie de lune
by Claude Debussy
Chanson de Matin, Op. 15 No. 2
Salut d'Amour, Op. 12
by Edward Elgar
(Odeon) Tango Brasileiro
Ernesto Nazareth
Autumn Moon, Peaceful Lake
by Wang Jian Zhong
Ching A Ring Chaw
Simple Gifts
by Aaron Copland
Learn more about the Goldenberg Duo's upcoming performances in Kansas City at jccc.edu.