Sibling duo Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are inspiring the next generation

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Program

The Muse, Op. 34 No. 1

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Cello Sonata, Op. 6

I. Allegro ma non troppo

III. Allegro appassionato

by Samuel Barber

Sicilienne In E Flat Major

by Maria Theresia Paradis, arr. by Hazell

Christopher Warren-Green with members of the English Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and the BBC National Orchestra Of Wales

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7

I. Allegro maestoso

II. Romance. Andante non troppo con grazia

by Clara Schumann

Holly Mathieson and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano

Jonathan Aasgaard - cello

Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85

I. Adagio - Moderato

II. Lento - Allegro molto

by Edward Elgar

Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason perform at the Folly Theater on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and are offering a free Discovery Concert on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. Learn more at hjseries.org.

You can learn more about the Kanneh-Masons at kannehmasons.com.