Kansas City Local Feature

Sibling duo Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are inspiring the next generation

Published April 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
20220415_bk_kannehmasons
Courtesy of artists
/
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Classical KC speaks with brother-sister duo Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason about growing up in a musical household, sharing works from underrepresented composers, playing for Royal weddings and being role models. Plus, hear music from their latest albums.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Program

The Muse, Op. 34 No. 1
by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Cello Sonata, Op. 6
I. Allegro ma non troppo
III. Allegro appassionato
by Samuel Barber

Sicilienne In E Flat Major
by Maria Theresia Paradis, arr. by Hazell
Christopher Warren-Green with members of the English Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and the BBC National Orchestra Of Wales
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7
I. Allegro maestoso
II. Romance. Andante non troppo con grazia
by Clara Schumann
Holly Mathieson and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano
Jonathan Aasgaard - cello

Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
I. Adagio - Moderato
II. Lento - Allegro molto
by Edward Elgar
Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason perform at the Folly Theater on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and are offering a free Discovery Concert on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. Learn more at hjseries.org.

You can learn more about the Kanneh-Masons at kannehmasons.com.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCHarriman-Jewellclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
