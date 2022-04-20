Sibling duo Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are inspiring the next generation
Classical KC speaks with brother-sister duo Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason about growing up in a musical household, sharing works from underrepresented composers, playing for Royal weddings and being role models. Plus, hear music from their latest albums.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Program
The Muse, Op. 34 No. 1
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Cello Sonata, Op. 6
I. Allegro ma non troppo
III. Allegro appassionato
by Samuel Barber
Sicilienne In E Flat Major
by Maria Theresia Paradis, arr. by Hazell
Christopher Warren-Green with members of the English Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and the BBC National Orchestra Of Wales
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7
I. Allegro maestoso
II. Romance. Andante non troppo con grazia
by Clara Schumann
Holly Mathieson and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano
Jonathan Aasgaard - cello
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
I. Adagio - Moderato
II. Lento - Allegro molto
by Edward Elgar
Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason perform at the Folly Theater on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and are offering a free Discovery Concert on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. Learn more at hjseries.org.
You can learn more about the Kanneh-Masons at kannehmasons.com.