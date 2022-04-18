For Kansas City Symphony guest conductor Paolo Bortolameolli, tears of joy led to a life in music

Music used in this story

The Tempest - incidental music - Op. 1

Dance of Nymphs and Reapers

by Jean Sibelius

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Symphony No 5 in C Minor, Op. 67

III. Scherzo Allegro

IV. Allegro

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Richard Edlinger and the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

Suite from the Miraculous Mandarin

by Béla Bartók

Paolo Bortolameolli and Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar

The Love For Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33

IV. Scherzo

by Sergei Prokofiev

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Atlas - Part 1 - Personal Climate

Overture (Out Of Body 1)

by Meredith Monk

Soli Deo Gloria

by Courtney Bryan

Symphonic Metamorphoses On Themes Of Carl Maria Von Weber

IV. March

by Paul Hindemith

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

You can learn more about Paolo at paolobortolameolli.com, and more information about his performances with the Kansas City Symphony can be found at kcsymphony.org.