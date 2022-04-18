© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight

For Kansas City Symphony guest conductor Paolo Bortolameolli, tears of joy led to a life in music

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
PaoloBMarcoBorrelli.jpg
Marco Borrelli
/
Courtesy of Artist
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli

Classical KC spoke with Paolo Bortolameolli, associate conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, before he joins the Kansas City Symphony as guest conductor April 22-24.

Music used in this story

The Tempest - incidental music - Op. 1
Dance of Nymphs and Reapers
by Jean Sibelius
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Symphony No 5 in C Minor, Op. 67
III. Scherzo Allegro
IV. Allegro
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Richard Edlinger and the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

Suite from the Miraculous Mandarin
by Béla Bartók
Paolo Bortolameolli and Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar

The Love For Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33
IV. Scherzo
by Sergei Prokofiev
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Atlas - Part 1 - Personal Climate
Overture (Out Of Body 1)
by Meredith Monk

Soli Deo Gloria
by Courtney Bryan

Symphonic Metamorphoses On Themes Of Carl Maria Von Weber
IV. March
by Paul Hindemith
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

You can learn more about Paolo at paolobortolameolli.com, and more information about his performances with the Kansas City Symphony can be found at kcsymphony.org.

Tags

Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCclassical musicperforming artsLocal music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now