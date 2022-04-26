© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Local Feature

'Play from the heart': Sandbox Percussion with the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Pittsburg New Music Ensemble

Classical KC speaks with Sandbox Percussion's Ian Rosenbaum and Director of Orchestra's at the UMKC Conservatory, Kevin Noe, about championing new music, collaboration and inspiring students.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Ian Rosenbaum, Sandbox Percussion
Kevin Noe, Director of Orchestras - UMKC Conservatory

Program

Mr. Tambourine Man - excerpts
by John Corigliano, words by Bob Dylan
Kevin Noe and the Pittsburg New Music Ensemble
Lindsay Kesselman, sporano

Re(new)al
by Viet Cuong
Sandbox Percussion
The Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra

Songs from the End of the World - excerpt
by John Mackey
Kevin Noe and the Michigan State University Symphony Orchestra
Lindsay Kesselman, sporano

Concerto for Orchestra
Passacaglia, Toccata e Corale: Andante con moto — Allegro giusto
by Witold Lutoslawski
Kevin Noe and the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra

You can learn more about Sandbox Percussion at sandboxpercussion.com. More info about the UMKC Conservatory and upcoming performances can be found at conservatory.umkc.edu.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
