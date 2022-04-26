'Play from the heart': Sandbox Percussion with the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Ian Rosenbaum, Sandbox Percussion

Kevin Noe, Director of Orchestras - UMKC Conservatory

Program

Mr. Tambourine Man - excerpts

by John Corigliano, words by Bob Dylan

Kevin Noe and the Pittsburg New Music Ensemble

Lindsay Kesselman, sporano

Re(new)al

by Viet Cuong

Sandbox Percussion

The Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra

Songs from the End of the World - excerpt

by John Mackey

Kevin Noe and the Michigan State University Symphony Orchestra

Lindsay Kesselman, sporano

Concerto for Orchestra

Passacaglia, Toccata e Corale: Andante con moto — Allegro giusto

by Witold Lutoslawski

Kevin Noe and the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra

You can learn more about Sandbox Percussion at sandboxpercussion.com. More info about the UMKC Conservatory and upcoming performances can be found at conservatory.umkc.edu.