'Play from the heart': Sandbox Percussion with the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra
Classical KC speaks with Sandbox Percussion's Ian Rosenbaum and Director of Orchestra's at the UMKC Conservatory, Kevin Noe, about championing new music, collaboration and inspiring students.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Ian Rosenbaum, Sandbox Percussion
Kevin Noe, Director of Orchestras - UMKC Conservatory
Program
Mr. Tambourine Man - excerpts
by John Corigliano, words by Bob Dylan
Kevin Noe and the Pittsburg New Music Ensemble
Lindsay Kesselman, sporano
Re(new)al
by Viet Cuong
Sandbox Percussion
The Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra
Songs from the End of the World - excerpt
by John Mackey
Kevin Noe and the Michigan State University Symphony Orchestra
Lindsay Kesselman, sporano
Concerto for Orchestra
Passacaglia, Toccata e Corale: Andante con moto — Allegro giusto
by Witold Lutoslawski
Kevin Noe and the UMKC Conservatory Orchestra
You can learn more about Sandbox Percussion at sandboxpercussion.com. More info about the UMKC Conservatory and upcoming performances can be found at conservatory.umkc.edu.