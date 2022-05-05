© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Enjoy a Mother's Day playlist curated by you

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
20220504_bk_bouqets
Zoe Schaeffer
/
Unsplash
Enjoy a playlist for Mother's Day curated by listeners like you.

On this special Kansas City Local Feature, we'll hear music to honor mothers and mother figures chosen by Classical KC listeners. Enjoy some lovely music and stories dedicated to your moms.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Piano Trio No. 1 in E Flat Major, Op. 1 No. 1 - I. Allegro
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Daniel Barenboim - piano, Kian Soltani - cello, Michael Barenboim - violin

The Lark Ascending
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sir Colin Davis and the London Symphony Orchestra
Hilary Hahn - violin

Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 - II. Andante con moto
by Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. for two pianos by F.X. Scharwenka
Tessa Uys, Ben Shoeman - piano

One Alone
by Sigmund Romberg with Oscar Hammerstein II and Otto Harbach
Wilbur Evans with Victor Young and his Orchestra and Chorus

La perle du Bresil - Couplets du Mysoli - "Thou Charming Bird"
by Félicien David
Richard Bonynge and the English Chamber Orchestra
Sumi Jo - soprano, William Bennett - flute

Cassation in G for Orchestra and Toys
I. Marche
III. Allegro
by Leopold Mozart
Sir Neville Marriner and The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Enjoy more music from our listeners in honor of Mother's Day via our Spotify playlist.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
