Enjoy a Mother's Day playlist curated by you
On this special Kansas City Local Feature, we'll hear music to honor mothers and mother figures chosen by Classical KC listeners. Enjoy some lovely music and stories dedicated to your moms.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Piano Trio No. 1 in E Flat Major, Op. 1 No. 1 - I. Allegro
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Daniel Barenboim - piano, Kian Soltani - cello, Michael Barenboim - violin
The Lark Ascending
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sir Colin Davis and the London Symphony Orchestra
Hilary Hahn - violin
Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 - II. Andante con moto
by Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. for two pianos by F.X. Scharwenka
Tessa Uys, Ben Shoeman - piano
One Alone
by Sigmund Romberg with Oscar Hammerstein II and Otto Harbach
Wilbur Evans with Victor Young and his Orchestra and Chorus
La perle du Bresil - Couplets du Mysoli - "Thou Charming Bird"
by Félicien David
Richard Bonynge and the English Chamber Orchestra
Sumi Jo - soprano, William Bennett - flute
Cassation in G for Orchestra and Toys
I. Marche
III. Allegro
by Leopold Mozart
Sir Neville Marriner and The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Enjoy more music from our listeners in honor of Mother's Day via our Spotify playlist.