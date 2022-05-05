Enjoy a Mother's Day playlist curated by you

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Piano Trio No. 1 in E Flat Major, Op. 1 No. 1 - I. Allegro

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Daniel Barenboim - piano, Kian Soltani - cello, Michael Barenboim - violin

The Lark Ascending

by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Sir Colin Davis and the London Symphony Orchestra

Hilary Hahn - violin

Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 - II. Andante con moto

by Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. for two pianos by F.X. Scharwenka

Tessa Uys, Ben Shoeman - piano

One Alone

by Sigmund Romberg with Oscar Hammerstein II and Otto Harbach

Wilbur Evans with Victor Young and his Orchestra and Chorus

La perle du Bresil - Couplets du Mysoli - "Thou Charming Bird"

by Félicien David

Richard Bonynge and the English Chamber Orchestra

Sumi Jo - soprano, William Bennett - flute

Cassation in G for Orchestra and Toys

I. Marche

III. Allegro

by Leopold Mozart

Sir Neville Marriner and The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Enjoy more music from our listeners in honor of Mother's Day via our Spotify playlist.