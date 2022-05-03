© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

The begrudging respect between Tchaikovsky and Brahms

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
Pianist Vadym Kholodenko takes a bow after a June 2015 performance of Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall.

Celebrate the birthdays and music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Johannes Brahms as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore the fascinating, if transient, relationship between these two musical giants. We'll hear Tchaikovsky's Cappricio italien and Concerto No.1 for Piano and Orchestra, plus Arnold Schoenberg's orchestration of Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Capriccio italien, Op. 45
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Carlos Kalmar, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2015

Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25
by Johannes Brahms, orch. by Arnold Schoenberg
Asher Fisch, guest conductor
Live performance, May 2013

Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Vadym Kholodenko, piano
Live performance, June 2015

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicperforming artsUkraine
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
