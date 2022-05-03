The begrudging respect between Tchaikovsky and Brahms

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Capriccio italien, Op. 45

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Carlos Kalmar, guest conductor

Live performance, March 2015

Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

by Johannes Brahms, orch. by Arnold Schoenberg

Asher Fisch, guest conductor

Live performance, May 2013

Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Vadym Kholodenko, piano

Live performance, June 2015