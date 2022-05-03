The begrudging respect between Tchaikovsky and Brahms
Celebrate the birthdays and music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Johannes Brahms as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore the fascinating, if transient, relationship between these two musical giants. We'll hear Tchaikovsky's Cappricio italien and Concerto No.1 for Piano and Orchestra, plus Arnold Schoenberg's orchestration of Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Capriccio italien, Op. 45
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Carlos Kalmar, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2015
Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25
by Johannes Brahms, orch. by Arnold Schoenberg
Asher Fisch, guest conductor
Live performance, May 2013
Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Vadym Kholodenko, piano
Live performance, June 2015