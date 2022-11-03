For 30 years, this composer has been fighting for Native American representation in classical music and is willing to do it for 'fifty lifetimes."
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate about his 30 year "passion project" to increase the presence of Native American voices in classical music. We'll hear performances of his work from the Kansas City Symphony and the San Francisco Symphony.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate
Program
Shakamaxon
I. Remembrance
II. Moccasin Game
by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Tracing Mississippi
I. Taloowa (Song)
II. Missipi' Aabi (Tracing Mississippi)
IV. Hashi' Hiloha (Sun Thunder)
by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate
Edwin Outwater and the San Francisco Symphony
Christine Bailey Davis, flute
You can learn more about Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate at jerodtate.com.