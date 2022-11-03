© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

For 30 years, this composer has been fighting for Native American representation in classical music and is willing to do it for 'fifty lifetimes."

Published November 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
Tate-101.jpeg
Shevaun Williams
/
Composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate about his 30 year "passion project" to increase the presence of Native American voices in classical music. We'll hear performances of his work from the Kansas City Symphony and the San Francisco Symphony.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate

Program

Shakamaxon
I. Remembrance
II. Moccasin Game
by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

Tracing Mississippi
I. Taloowa (Song)
II. Missipi' Aabi (Tracing Mississippi)
IV. Hashi' Hiloha (Sun Thunder)
by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate
Edwin Outwater and the San Francisco Symphony
Christine Bailey Davis, flute

You can learn more about Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate at jerodtate.com.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Native AmericansClassical KCLocal musicclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content