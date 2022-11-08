© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
'Pigeon holes are for pigeons': The whole world of Damien Sneed

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST
Damien Sneed.jpeg
Courtesy of Artist
/
Multi-genre musician Damien Sneed

Composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed joins Classical KC to discuss his career so far and highlight his Kansas City performance of "Our Song, Our Story - The New Generation of Black Voices." We'll hear music by Sneed, Harry T. Burleigh, Wynton Marsalis and Margaret Bonds.

Host

Brian Ellison

Guest

Damien Sneed

Program

5 Songs of Laurence Hope
by Harry T. Burleigh
Will Liverman, baritone
Paul Sánchez, piano

I Dream a World
by Damien Sneed
Will Liverman, baritone
Paul Sánchez, piano

The Abyssinian Mass
The Lord's Prayer
Choral Response - Through Him I've Come to See
Amen
by Wynton Marsalis
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Damien Sneed and Chorale Le Chateau

He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
Trad. arr. by Margaret Bonds
Jessye Norman, soprano
Damien Sneed, piano

Spiritual Suite
The Valley of the Bones
The Bells
by Margaret Bonds
Samantha Ege, piano

You can learn more about Damien at damiensneed.com and more information about his November 20th Kansas City performance of "Our Song, Our Story - The New Generation of Black Voices" can be found at hjseries.org.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
