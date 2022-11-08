'Pigeon holes are for pigeons': The whole world of Damien Sneed

Host

Brian Ellison

Guest

Damien Sneed

Program

5 Songs of Laurence Hope

by Harry T. Burleigh

Will Liverman, baritone

Paul Sánchez, piano

I Dream a World

by Damien Sneed

Will Liverman, baritone

Paul Sánchez, piano

The Abyssinian Mass

The Lord's Prayer

Choral Response - Through Him I've Come to See

Amen

by Wynton Marsalis

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Damien Sneed and Chorale Le Chateau

He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

Trad. arr. by Margaret Bonds

Jessye Norman, soprano

Damien Sneed, piano

Spiritual Suite

The Valley of the Bones

The Bells

by Margaret Bonds

Samantha Ege, piano

You can learn more about Damien at damiensneed.com and more information about his November 20th Kansas City performance of "Our Song, Our Story - The New Generation of Black Voices" can be found at hjseries.org.