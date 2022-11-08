'Pigeon holes are for pigeons': The whole world of Damien Sneed
Composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed joins Classical KC to discuss his career so far and highlight his Kansas City performance of "Our Song, Our Story - The New Generation of Black Voices." We'll hear music by Sneed, Harry T. Burleigh, Wynton Marsalis and Margaret Bonds.
Host
Brian Ellison
Guest
Damien Sneed
Program
5 Songs of Laurence Hope
by Harry T. Burleigh
Will Liverman, baritone
Paul Sánchez, piano
I Dream a World
by Damien Sneed
Will Liverman, baritone
Paul Sánchez, piano
The Abyssinian Mass
The Lord's Prayer
Choral Response - Through Him I've Come to See
Amen
by Wynton Marsalis
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Damien Sneed and Chorale Le Chateau
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
Trad. arr. by Margaret Bonds
Jessye Norman, soprano
Damien Sneed, piano
Spiritual Suite
The Valley of the Bones
The Bells
by Margaret Bonds
Samantha Ege, piano
You can learn more about Damien at damiensneed.com and more information about his November 20th Kansas City performance of "Our Song, Our Story - The New Generation of Black Voices" can be found at hjseries.org.