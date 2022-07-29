© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Reimagining traditions with Shawn E. Okpebholo

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Courtesy of artist
Composer Shawn E. Okpebholo.

From hymns and spirituals to familiar folk melodies, explore works that are new arrangements and compositions based on old traditions.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Shawn E. Okpebholo

Program
Two Black Churches
No. I - Ballad of Birmingham
No. II The Rain
by Shawn E. Okpebholo
Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano

I've Never Felst Such Love - What Wonderous Love is This
by Shawn E. Okpebholo
Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano

Children's Dance
by Gabriela Lena Frank
Claremont Trio

Serenata
by Gabriela Lena Frank
Claremont Trio

Just As I Am - Gymnopedie, No. 1
by Erik Satie - Mark Hayes
Mark Hayes - piano

Four American Folk Songs
II. All the Pretty Little Horses
III. Poor Wayfaring Stranger
by Frank Ferko
Christopher Watson with the Choir of Trinity College, Melbourne

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
