Reimagining traditions with Shawn E. Okpebholo

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Shawn E. Okpebholo

Program

Two Black Churches

No. I - Ballad of Birmingham

No. II The Rain

by Shawn E. Okpebholo

Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano

I've Never Felst Such Love - What Wonderous Love is This

by Shawn E. Okpebholo

Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano

Children's Dance

by Gabriela Lena Frank

Claremont Trio

Serenata

by Gabriela Lena Frank

Claremont Trio

Just As I Am - Gymnopedie, No. 1

by Erik Satie - Mark Hayes

Mark Hayes - piano

Four American Folk Songs

II. All the Pretty Little Horses

III. Poor Wayfaring Stranger

by Frank Ferko

Christopher Watson with the Choir of Trinity College, Melbourne