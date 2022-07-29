Reimagining traditions with Shawn E. Okpebholo
From hymns and spirituals to familiar folk melodies, explore works that are new arrangements and compositions based on old traditions.
Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Shawn E. Okpebholo
Program
Two Black Churches
No. I - Ballad of Birmingham
No. II The Rain
by Shawn E. Okpebholo
Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano
I've Never Felst Such Love - What Wonderous Love is This
by Shawn E. Okpebholo
Will Liverman - baritone, Paul Sanchez - piano
Children's Dance
by Gabriela Lena Frank
Claremont Trio
Serenata
by Gabriela Lena Frank
Claremont Trio
Just As I Am - Gymnopedie, No. 1
by Erik Satie - Mark Hayes
Mark Hayes - piano
Four American Folk Songs
II. All the Pretty Little Horses
III. Poor Wayfaring Stranger
by Frank Ferko
Christopher Watson with the Choir of Trinity College, Melbourne