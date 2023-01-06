Animating the orchestra with Mason Bates and Gonzalo Farias

Host

Brian Ellison

Guests

Mason Bates, composer

Gonzalo Farias, Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor

masonbates.com / kcsymphony.org Composer Mason Bates and conductor Gonzalo Farias

Program

Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra

Primordial Orchestra

Birth of Sprite

The Woodwinds

The Strings

The Brass

The Percussion

Finale and Rebirth of Sprite

by Mason Bates

Edwin Outwater and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Anthology of Fantastic Zoology

The Gryphon

Sirens

by Mason Bates

Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Liquid Interface

III. Crescent City

by Mason Bates

Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony

The Kansas City Symphony will perform music by Mason Bates January 13-15 and January 29. You can learn more at kcsymphony.org.