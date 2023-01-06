Animating the orchestra with Mason Bates and Gonzalo Farias
Guest host Brian Ellison speaks with composer Mason Bates and Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor Gonzalo Farias about performing Mason's multimedia depiction of the orchestra, "Philharmonia Fantastique." We'll also learn about their early music influences and how orchestras are embracing 21st-century technology.
Host
Brian Ellison
Guests
Mason Bates, composer
Gonzalo Farias, Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor
Program
Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra
Primordial Orchestra
Birth of Sprite
The Woodwinds
The Strings
The Brass
The Percussion
Finale and Rebirth of Sprite
by Mason Bates
Edwin Outwater and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Anthology of Fantastic Zoology
The Gryphon
Sirens
by Mason Bates
Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Liquid Interface
III. Crescent City
by Mason Bates
Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony
The Kansas City Symphony will perform music by Mason Bates January 13-15 and January 29. You can learn more at kcsymphony.org.