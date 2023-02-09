This Valentine's Day, enjoy music chosen by some of Kansas City's musical power couples

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Dmitri Atapine and Hyeyeon Park

Sonata For Cello And Piano In G Minor, Op. 19

III. Andante

IV. Allegro Mosso

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Dmitri Atapine, cello

Hyeyeon Park, piano

Chen Yi and Zhou Long

Tang Poems

Written on a Rainy Night

Wild Grass

by Chen Yi

Chanticleer

Words of the Sun

by Zhou Long

Chanticleer

Emily Marrin and Uli Schneider

Abends, will ich schlafen gehn (Evening Prayer) from Hansel and Gretel

by Engelbert Humperdinck

Sir John Pritchard with the Guzenich-Orchester Koln, Children's Chorus of the Cologne Opera

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano

Ileana Contrubas, soprano

Sarah Tannehill Anderson and Sam Anderson

All-Night Vigil, Op. 37 Vespers

Rejoice, O Virgin Theotokos (Ave Maria)

To Thee, the Victorious Leader of Triumphant Hosts

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix and Kansas City Chorales

Charles Bruffy and Don Lancasty

Trois chansons

II. Trois beaux oiseaux du Paradis

by Maurice Ravel

Robert Shaw Festival Chorus

Brad Cox and Jen Owen

Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118

II. Intermezzo in A Major - Andante teneramente

by Johannes Brahms, arr. by Nicolai Popov for Clarinet and Piano

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Yuja Wang, piano

Elena Lence Talley and Doug Talley

Clarinet Concerto in A, K.622

II. Adagio

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Seiji Ozawa with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Harold Wright, clarinet

Explore even more music chosen by Kansas City musicians in our Spotify playlist.