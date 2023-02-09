This Valentine's Day, enjoy music chosen by some of Kansas City's musical power couples
Kansas City is full of talented musicians … and talented musical couples. In honor of Valentine's Day, we asked several of them to pick some music that is meaningful to them as couples in this special episode of the Kansas City Local Feature.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Dmitri Atapine and Hyeyeon Park
Sonata For Cello And Piano In G Minor, Op. 19
III. Andante
IV. Allegro Mosso
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Dmitri Atapine, cello
Hyeyeon Park, piano
Chen Yi and Zhou Long
Tang Poems
Written on a Rainy Night
Wild Grass
by Chen Yi
Chanticleer
Words of the Sun
by Zhou Long
Chanticleer
Emily Marrin and Uli Schneider
Abends, will ich schlafen gehn (Evening Prayer) from Hansel and Gretel
by Engelbert Humperdinck
Sir John Pritchard with the Guzenich-Orchester Koln, Children's Chorus of the Cologne Opera
Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano
Ileana Contrubas, soprano
Sarah Tannehill Anderson and Sam Anderson
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37 Vespers
Rejoice, O Virgin Theotokos (Ave Maria)
To Thee, the Victorious Leader of Triumphant Hosts
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix and Kansas City Chorales
Charles Bruffy and Don Lancasty
Trois chansons
II. Trois beaux oiseaux du Paradis
by Maurice Ravel
Robert Shaw Festival Chorus
Brad Cox and Jen Owen
Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118
II. Intermezzo in A Major - Andante teneramente
by Johannes Brahms, arr. by Nicolai Popov for Clarinet and Piano
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Yuja Wang, piano
Elena Lence Talley and Doug Talley
Clarinet Concerto in A, K.622
II. Adagio
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Seiji Ozawa with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Harold Wright, clarinet
Explore even more music chosen by Kansas City musicians in our Spotify playlist.