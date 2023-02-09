© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Weather-related closings and delays.
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

This Valentine's Day, enjoy music chosen by some of Kansas City's musical power couples

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST
A flower petal in the shape of a heart lays on a piece of sheet music.
Unsplash

Kansas City is full of talented musicians … and talented musical couples. In honor of Valentine's Day, we asked several of them to pick some music that is meaningful to them as couples in this special episode of the Kansas City Local Feature.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Dmitri Atapine and Hyeyeon Park

Sonata For Cello And Piano In G Minor, Op. 19
III. Andante
IV. Allegro Mosso
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Dmitri Atapine, cello
Hyeyeon Park, piano

Chen Yi and Zhou Long

Tang Poems
Written on a Rainy Night
Wild Grass
by Chen Yi
Chanticleer

Words of the Sun
by Zhou Long
Chanticleer

Emily Marrin and Uli Schneider

Abends, will ich schlafen gehn (Evening Prayer) from Hansel and Gretel
by Engelbert Humperdinck
Sir John Pritchard with the Guzenich-Orchester Koln, Children's Chorus of the Cologne Opera
Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano
Ileana Contrubas, soprano

Sarah Tannehill Anderson and Sam Anderson

All-Night Vigil, Op. 37 Vespers
Rejoice, O Virgin Theotokos (Ave Maria)
To Thee, the Victorious Leader of Triumphant Hosts
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix and Kansas City Chorales

Charles Bruffy and Don Lancasty

Trois chansons
II. Trois beaux oiseaux du Paradis
by Maurice Ravel
Robert Shaw Festival Chorus

Brad Cox and Jen Owen

Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118
II. Intermezzo in A Major - Andante teneramente
by Johannes Brahms, arr. by Nicolai Popov for Clarinet and Piano
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Yuja Wang, piano

Elena Lence Talley and Doug Talley

Clarinet Concerto in A, K.622
II. Adagio
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Seiji Ozawa with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Harold Wright, clarinet

Explore even more music chosen by Kansas City musicians in our Spotify playlist.

