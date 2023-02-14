From arias to Arnold Schoenberg, Hermon Mehari finds inspiration in classical music

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Hermon Mehari

Program

A Conversation With My Uncle

by Hermon Mehari

Tesfai Tsehaie, voice

Hermon Mehari, trumpet, electronics

Shenandoah

Trad. arr. by Hermon Mehari

Hermon Mehari, trumpet

Rinaldo - Lascia ch'io pianga

by George Frideric Handel

Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro

Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Madama Butterfly - Act 1 - Vogliatemi bene

by Giacomo Puccini

Herbert von Karajan and the Wiener Philharmoniker

Mirella Freni, soprano

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor

Tosca - Act II - Vissi d'arte

by Giacomo Puccini

Sir Edward Downes and the New Philharmonia Orchestra

Leontyne Price, soprano

Pierrot lunaire, Op. 21

7. Der kranke Mond

8. Nacht - Passacaglia

13. Enthauptung

19. Serenade

by Arnold Schoenberg

Pierre Boulez, conductor

Goldberg Variations

Variation 25 a 2 Clav

Variation 26 a 2 Clav

Aria da capo

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Glenn Gould, piano (1981)

Hermon performs at The Folly Theater on February 18th, 2023. His KCUR show "The Session" airs every Saturday at 6pm. More about Hermon at hermonmehari.com.