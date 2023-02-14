From arias to Arnold Schoenberg, Hermon Mehari finds inspiration in classical music
Discover the diverse musical influences of trumpeter, composer, traveler and radio host Hermon Mehari. Brooke Knoll speaks with Mehari about his own music, his love for opera and his path from Jefferson City to Kansas City, and now Paris.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Hermon Mehari
Program
A Conversation With My Uncle
by Hermon Mehari
Tesfai Tsehaie, voice
Hermon Mehari, trumpet, electronics
Shenandoah
Trad. arr. by Hermon Mehari
Hermon Mehari, trumpet
Rinaldo - Lascia ch'io pianga
by George Frideric Handel
Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro
Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano
Madama Butterfly - Act 1 - Vogliatemi bene
by Giacomo Puccini
Herbert von Karajan and the Wiener Philharmoniker
Mirella Freni, soprano
Luciano Pavarotti, tenor
Tosca - Act II - Vissi d'arte
by Giacomo Puccini
Sir Edward Downes and the New Philharmonia Orchestra
Leontyne Price, soprano
Pierrot lunaire, Op. 21
7. Der kranke Mond
8. Nacht - Passacaglia
13. Enthauptung
19. Serenade
by Arnold Schoenberg
Pierre Boulez, conductor
Goldberg Variations
Variation 25 a 2 Clav
Variation 26 a 2 Clav
Aria da capo
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Glenn Gould, piano (1981)
Hermon performs at The Folly Theater on February 18th, 2023. His KCUR show "The Session" airs every Saturday at 6pm. More about Hermon at hermonmehari.com.