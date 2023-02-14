© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

From arias to Arnold Schoenberg, Hermon Mehari finds inspiration in classical music

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST
2022_HermonMehari_photMariaJarzyna-col-25.jpg
Maria Jarzyna
/
Hermon Mehari

Discover the diverse musical influences of trumpeter, composer, traveler and radio host Hermon Mehari. Brooke Knoll speaks with Mehari about his own music, his love for opera and his path from Jefferson City to Kansas City, and now Paris.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Hermon Mehari

Program

A Conversation With My Uncle
by Hermon Mehari
Tesfai Tsehaie, voice
Hermon Mehari, trumpet, electronics

Shenandoah
Trad. arr. by Hermon Mehari
Hermon Mehari, trumpet

Rinaldo - Lascia ch'io pianga
by George Frideric Handel
Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro
Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Madama Butterfly - Act 1 - Vogliatemi bene
by Giacomo Puccini
Herbert von Karajan and the Wiener Philharmoniker
Mirella Freni, soprano
Luciano Pavarotti, tenor

Tosca - Act II - Vissi d'arte
by Giacomo Puccini
Sir Edward Downes and the New Philharmonia Orchestra
Leontyne Price, soprano

Pierrot lunaire, Op. 21
7. Der kranke Mond
8. Nacht - Passacaglia
13. Enthauptung
19. Serenade
by Arnold Schoenberg
Pierre Boulez, conductor

Goldberg Variations
Variation 25 a 2 Clav
Variation 26 a 2 Clav
Aria da capo
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Glenn Gould, piano (1981)

Hermon performs at The Folly Theater on February 18th, 2023. His KCUR show "The Session" airs every Saturday at 6pm. More about Hermon at hermonmehari.com.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCLocal musicMusicclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content