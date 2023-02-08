Randall Goosby and others shine in recent performances with the Kansas City Symphony

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Amer'ican

by James Lee III

Live performance, September 2022

Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra

by Max Bruch

Randall Goosby, violin

Live performance, October 2021

Louisiana Blues Strut - Encore

by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson

Randall Goosby, violin

Live performance, October 2021

Eric T Williams / Violinist Randall Goosby performs with the Kansas City Symphony, October 2021

Overture to L'Italiana in Algeri

by Gioachino Rossini

Live performance, October 2015

Sinfonietta

by Tim Higgins

Live performance, June 2021

Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Minor, Op 40

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

Live performance, April 2022