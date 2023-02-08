© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Randall Goosby and others shine in recent performances with the Kansas City Symphony

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST
Eric T Williams
/
Michael Stern welcomes composer James Lee III to the Helzberg Hall stage, September 2022

This week, hear recent Kansas City Symphony performances, including Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 4 from 2022 featuring Conrad Tao, and Max Bruch's Concerto No. 1 for Violin featuring Randall Goosby. We'll also hear Tim Higgins' brass feature "Sinfonietta," James Lee III's picturesque "Amer'ican" and a fun overture from Rossini.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Amer'ican
by James Lee III
Live performance, September 2022

Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra
by Max Bruch
Randall Goosby, violin
Live performance, October 2021

Louisiana Blues Strut - Encore
by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson
Randall Goosby, violin
Live performance, October 2021

Eric T Williams
/
Violinist Randall Goosby performs with the Kansas City Symphony, October 2021

Overture to L'Italiana in Algeri
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, October 2015

Sinfonietta
by Tim Higgins
Live performance, June 2021

Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Minor, Op 40
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
Live performance, April 2022

Eric T Williams
/
Pianist Conrad Tao performs with the Kansas City Symphony, April 2022

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Local musicClassical KCclassicalMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
