Randall Goosby and others shine in recent performances with the Kansas City Symphony
This week, hear recent Kansas City Symphony performances, including Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 4 from 2022 featuring Conrad Tao, and Max Bruch's Concerto No. 1 for Violin featuring Randall Goosby. We'll also hear Tim Higgins' brass feature "Sinfonietta," James Lee III's picturesque "Amer'ican" and a fun overture from Rossini.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Amer'ican
by James Lee III
Live performance, September 2022
Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra
by Max Bruch
Randall Goosby, violin
Live performance, October 2021
Louisiana Blues Strut - Encore
by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson
Randall Goosby, violin
Live performance, October 2021
Overture to L'Italiana in Algeri
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, October 2015
Sinfonietta
by Tim Higgins
Live performance, June 2021
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Minor, Op 40
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Paolo Bortolameolli, guest conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
Live performance, April 2022