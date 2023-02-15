From Lizzo to the LA Phil, Allison Loggins-Hull's musical collaborations defy classification
Allison Loggins-Hull music is often resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity. Hear her music on this week's Sound Currents.
Guest
Allison Loggins-Hull, composer, flutist, and producer
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Homeland
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Jennifer Grim - flute
Hammers
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Sandbox Percussion and Allison Loggins-Hull, flute
The Pattern
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Ensemble Pi
Rubix
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Flutronix, Sandbox Percussion
Stacked
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Flutronix
Kalief
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Willinger Duo