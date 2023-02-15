© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

From Lizzo to the LA Phil, Allison Loggins-Hull's musical collaborations defy classification

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST
Rafael Rios
Courtesy of artist
Allison Loggins-Hull

Allison Loggins-Hull music is often resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity. Hear her music on this week's Sound Currents.

Allison Loggins-Hull, composer, flutist, and producer

Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Homeland
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Jennifer Grim - flute

Hammers
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Sandbox Percussion and Allison Loggins-Hull, flute

The Pattern
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Ensemble Pi

Rubix
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Flutronix, Sandbox Percussion

Stacked
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Flutronix

Kalief
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Willinger Duo

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
