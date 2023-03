200 years of solo artistry: Music by Vivaldi, Haydn, Ravel and Mozart

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Two Oboes in D minor, RV 535

by Antonio Vivaldi

Kristina Fulton, Alison Chung - oboes

Streaming performance, February 2021

Concerto for Two Trumpets in C major, RV 537

by Antonio Vivaldi

Julian Kaplan, Steven Franklin - trumpet

Streaming performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 26 in D minor - "Lamentatione"

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2018

Symphony No. 98 in B flat major

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2016

Tzigane for Violin and Orchestra

by Maurice Ravel

Anne Akiko Meyers - violin

Live performance, March 2017

Concerto No. 24 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra, K. 491

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Michael Francis - guest conductor

Martina Filjak - piano

Live performance, March 2022