For UMKC's Musica Nova, sharing new music is an enduring tradition

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Yotam Haber

Zhou Long

Brooke Knoll / Composers and UMKC faculty members Zhou Long and Yotam Haber at the Classical KC - KCUR studios

Program

Tales From the Nine Bells

by Zhou Long

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Chinese Folk Dance Suite

III. Muqam - Fierily

by Chen Yi

Lan Shui and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Cho-Liang Lin - violin

Estro Poetrico-armonico III

III. Night Prayer - Havdallah

V. Song of the Righteous - Kol Biru ei

by Yotam Haber

Lorraine Vaillancourt and the Nouvel Ensemble Moderne

Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano

Game for Two - II, III

by Wang Jie

Wang Jie, Lio Kuokman - piano

UMKC's Musica Nova ensemble will perform works by Zhou Long, Chen Yi, Yotam Haber, Wang Jie and Paul Rudy at their April 3rd "Savage Music" concert. You can learn more at conservatory.umkc.edu.