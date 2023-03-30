© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

For UMKC's Musica Nova, sharing new music is an enduring tradition

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT
LF 230401.png
Composers Paul Rudy, Zhou Long, Chen Yi, Wang Jie and Yotam Haber

Of the many performance outlets for students at the UMKC Conservatory, Musica Nova is one that focuses entirely on new music. Composers, UMKC faculty members and Musica Nova directors Yotam Haber and Zhou Long join Classical KC's Brooke Knoll to talk about the group's mission and upcoming concerts. Hear music from Zhou and Haber as well as Chen Yi and Wang Jie.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Yotam Haber
Zhou Long

Zhou and Yotam.jpg
Brooke Knoll
/
Composers and UMKC faculty members Zhou Long and Yotam Haber at the Classical KC - KCUR studios

Program

Tales From the Nine Bells
by Zhou Long
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Chinese Folk Dance Suite
III. Muqam - Fierily
by Chen Yi
Lan Shui and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Cho-Liang Lin - violin

Estro Poetrico-armonico III
III. Night Prayer - Havdallah
V. Song of the Righteous - Kol Biru ei
by Yotam Haber
Lorraine Vaillancourt and the Nouvel Ensemble Moderne
Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano

Game for Two - II, III
by Wang Jie
Wang Jie, Lio Kuokman - piano

UMKC's Musica Nova ensemble will perform works by Zhou Long, Chen Yi, Yotam Haber, Wang Jie and Paul Rudy at their April 3rd "Savage Music" concert. You can learn more at conservatory.umkc.edu.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
