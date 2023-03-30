For UMKC's Musica Nova, sharing new music is an enduring tradition
Of the many performance outlets for students at the UMKC Conservatory, Musica Nova is one that focuses entirely on new music. Composers, UMKC faculty members and Musica Nova directors Yotam Haber and Zhou Long join Classical KC's Brooke Knoll to talk about the group's mission and upcoming concerts. Hear music from Zhou and Haber as well as Chen Yi and Wang Jie.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Program
Tales From the Nine Bells
by Zhou Long
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Chinese Folk Dance Suite
III. Muqam - Fierily
by Chen Yi
Lan Shui and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Cho-Liang Lin - violin
Estro Poetrico-armonico III
III. Night Prayer - Havdallah
V. Song of the Righteous - Kol Biru ei
by Yotam Haber
Lorraine Vaillancourt and the Nouvel Ensemble Moderne
Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano
Game for Two - II, III
by Wang Jie
Wang Jie, Lio Kuokman - piano
UMKC's Musica Nova ensemble will perform works by Zhou Long, Chen Yi, Yotam Haber, Wang Jie and Paul Rudy at their April 3rd "Savage Music" concert. You can learn more at conservatory.umkc.edu.