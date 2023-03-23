From the personal to universal, Susan Kander's music brings intimate stories to light

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Susan Kander, composer

Program

DWB (Driving While Black)

Don't Make Me Stop

You are not who they see

by Susan Kander, libretto by Roberta Gumbel

Roberta Gumbel - soprano

New Morse Code

Hermestänze - selections

by Susan Kander

Jacob Ashworth - violin

Lee Dionne - piano

Five Movements For My Father - From Asphodel, that greeny flower

by Susan Kander

Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano

A Cycle of Songs - III

by Susan Kander

Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano

Postcards from America for Oboe and Piano

III. Greetings from the Statue of Liberty - selections

by Susan Kander

Michele Fiala - oboe

Donald Speer - piano

Susan Kander - spoken word

Partite Americain - Bourée

by Susan Kander

Bach Aria Soloists

You can learn more about Susan Kander at susankander.net.