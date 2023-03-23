From the personal to universal, Susan Kander's music brings intimate stories to light
Sascha and Laurel continue their Women's History Month celebration and go in depth with composer and librettist, Susan Kander. We'll explore the music and stories of this New York-based composer with Kansas City roots.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Susan Kander, composer
Program
DWB (Driving While Black)
Don't Make Me Stop
You are not who they see
by Susan Kander, libretto by Roberta Gumbel
Roberta Gumbel - soprano
New Morse Code
Hermestänze - selections
by Susan Kander
Jacob Ashworth - violin
Lee Dionne - piano
Five Movements For My Father - From Asphodel, that greeny flower
by Susan Kander
Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano
A Cycle of Songs - III
by Susan Kander
Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano
Postcards from America for Oboe and Piano
III. Greetings from the Statue of Liberty - selections
by Susan Kander
Michele Fiala - oboe
Donald Speer - piano
Susan Kander - spoken word
Partite Americain - Bourée
by Susan Kander
Bach Aria Soloists
You can learn more about Susan Kander at susankander.net.