sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

From the personal to universal, Susan Kander's music brings intimate stories to light

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
SusanKander.jpeg
Courtesy of Artist
/
Composer Susan Kander

Sascha and Laurel continue their Women's History Month celebration and go in depth with composer and librettist, Susan Kander. We'll explore the music and stories of this New York-based composer with Kansas City roots.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Susan Kander, composer

Program

DWB (Driving While Black)
Don't Make Me Stop
You are not who they see
by Susan Kander, libretto by Roberta Gumbel
Roberta Gumbel - soprano
New Morse Code

Hermestänze - selections
by Susan Kander
Jacob Ashworth - violin
Lee Dionne - piano

Five Movements For My Father - From Asphodel, that greeny flower
by Susan Kander
Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano

A Cycle of Songs - III
by Susan Kander
Keith Phares - baritone, Roberta Gumbel - soprano, Suzanne Ornstein - violin, Lino Gomez - woodwinds, Eric Bartlett - cello, Thomas Schmidt - piano

Postcards from America for Oboe and Piano
III. Greetings from the Statue of Liberty - selections
by Susan Kander
Michele Fiala - oboe
Donald Speer - piano
Susan Kander - spoken word

Partite Americain - Bourée
by Susan Kander
Bach Aria Soloists

You can learn more about Susan Kander at susankander.net.

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
