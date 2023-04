UMKC Conservatory's "América Festival" showcases a diverse tapestry of music

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Noel Torres-Rivera

Ebonee Thomas

Program

Variacoes serias (Serious Variations)

by Ronaldo Miranda

Brazilian Guitar Quartet

Four for Tango

They Tried to Bury Us, They Didn't Know We Were Seeds

by José Martínez

Jose Martinez - electronics

Leo Saguiguit - saxophone

Megan Arns - percussion

Ius in Bello

by Carolina Heredia

Alexander Fiterstein - clarinet

Tesla Quartet

Gigue en Rondeau

by Michel Blavet

Ebonee Thomas - flute

Sonata III - Allegro non troppo

by Manuel Ponce

Arturo Castro Nogueras - guitar

You can learn more about the "América Festival" at conservatory.umkc.edu.