Expression, bravery and truth: Celebrate Pride with Kansas City artists and musicians

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest curators

Tajma Stetson

J.J. Pearse

Jackson Thomas

Program

Amahl and the Night Visitors

"Amahl! Amahl!"

"Oh, Mother, you should go out and see!"

"Stop bothering me!"

"Poor Amahl! Hunger has gone to your head"

"Don't cry, Mother dear"

"From far away we come"

by Gian Carlo Menotti

Alastair Willis with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Chicago Symphony Chorus

Todd Thomas (baritone), Ike Hawkersmith (treble), Kirsten Gunlogson (soprano), Dean Anthony (tenor), Kevin Short (bass-baritone), Bart LeFan (baritone)

Asyla - III Ecstasio

by Thomas Adés

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Joy Boy

by Julius Eastman

Christopher Rountree with Wild Up

Shelley Washington - baritone saxophone

Concerto for Piano and Orchestra - III. Vivace

by Michael Tippett

Michael Tippett with the BBC Philharmonic

Martino Tirimo - piano

Harp Concerto

III. Lullaby

IV. Rap Knock

by Jennifer Higdon

Ward Stare with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Yolanda Kondonassis - harp

The Street (harp solo)

Station IV. Jesus meets his Mother

Station XIV. Jesus is laid in the tomb

by Nico Muhly

Parker Ramsay - harp

Special live recording "A Storm Turns the Room" by Kota Hayton Listen • 4:20

This performance of ''A Storm Turns the Room" by Kota Hayton is from KC VITAs' 2021 Summer Series. It's a setting of a poem by Kansas native Meghan Mohn. The music acts to set the tone for the different scenes of an oncoming midwestern storm described by the poem.

Special live recording "When I Go Back to Earth" by Jackson Thomas Listen • 3:15

With text by Sara Teasdale, this piece was the 80th World Premiere by KC VITAs since 2015, performed in May at Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village. It is dedicated to Kevin Sweeney and Amy Rosenfeld in memory of the late Ann Sweeney who passed earlier this summer.

