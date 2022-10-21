© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

This composer is bringing drag into the concert hall

Published October 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
A man with shoulder length hair looks at the camera. The background is of the plains, with a red-orange sunset across the sky.
Sam Wisman
/
Composer Stacy Busch.

When drag and classical music intersect, it allows for artistic and gender expression that redefines both artforms. This week on Sound Currents, embrace the world of drag with guest Stacy Busch.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Stacy Busch, composer

Program
Selections from "It's For Us - The Drag Queen Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon"
by Stacy Busch
Lee Hartman with the Mid American Freedom Band; Tajma Stetson - clarinet, Mrs. Jones - Bassoon

Coronation of the (Drag) Queen
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill - fixed media

Cabaret Songs, Vol. 2
No. 4. The Actor
No. 5. Oh, Close the Curtain
No. 6. George
by William Bolcom
William Bolcom - piano, Joan Morris - mezzo-soprano

Selections from "RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars - Season 2 - Alyssa vs. Phi Phi"
by Jessie Lause
Gabrielle Razafinjavtovo - mezzo-soprano, Paul Wolf - tenor, Adam Ewing - baritone, Keith Teepen - piano

"Deh Placatevi"/"Don't Give Up" Medley
by Christoph Willibald Gluck, Peter Gabriel, arr. by Nico Muhly
Anthony Roth Costanzo, Justin Vivian Bond - vocals

