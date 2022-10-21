This composer is bringing drag into the concert hall
When drag and classical music intersect, it allows for artistic and gender expression that redefines both artforms. This week on Sound Currents, embrace the world of drag with guest Stacy Busch.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Stacy Busch, composer
Program
Selections from "It's For Us - The Drag Queen Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon"
by Stacy Busch
Lee Hartman with the Mid American Freedom Band; Tajma Stetson - clarinet, Mrs. Jones - Bassoon
Coronation of the (Drag) Queen
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill - fixed media
Cabaret Songs, Vol. 2
No. 4. The Actor
No. 5. Oh, Close the Curtain
No. 6. George
by William Bolcom
William Bolcom - piano, Joan Morris - mezzo-soprano
Selections from "RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars - Season 2 - Alyssa vs. Phi Phi"
by Jessie Lause
Gabrielle Razafinjavtovo - mezzo-soprano, Paul Wolf - tenor, Adam Ewing - baritone, Keith Teepen - piano
"Deh Placatevi"/"Don't Give Up" Medley
by Christoph Willibald Gluck, Peter Gabriel, arr. by Nico Muhly
Anthony Roth Costanzo, Justin Vivian Bond - vocals