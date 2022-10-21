This composer is bringing drag into the concert hall

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Stacy Busch, composer

Program

Selections from "It's For Us - The Drag Queen Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon"

by Stacy Busch

Lee Hartman with the Mid American Freedom Band; Tajma Stetson - clarinet, Mrs. Jones - Bassoon

Coronation of the (Drag) Queen

by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill

Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill - fixed media

Cabaret Songs, Vol. 2

No. 4. The Actor

No. 5. Oh, Close the Curtain

No. 6. George

by William Bolcom

William Bolcom - piano, Joan Morris - mezzo-soprano

Selections from "RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars - Season 2 - Alyssa vs. Phi Phi"

by Jessie Lause

Gabrielle Razafinjavtovo - mezzo-soprano, Paul Wolf - tenor, Adam Ewing - baritone, Keith Teepen - piano

"Deh Placatevi"/"Don't Give Up" Medley

by Christoph Willibald Gluck, Peter Gabriel, arr. by Nico Muhly

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Justin Vivian Bond - vocals