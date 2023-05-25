© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Pianist and producer Sarah Cahill believes that women can lead classical music into the future

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published May 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
Pianist, writer and producer Sarah Cahill.
Marianne La Rochelle
/
Pianist, writer and producer Sarah Cahill.

Pianist, radio host/producer and writer Sarah Cahill champions new music in all that she does, and highlights the contributions of female composers to the canon in her new album: 'The Future is Female, Vol. 3, At Play.' Hear our conversation with her and music from that new release on this week's Sound Currents.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Sarah Cahill, pianist and writer/producer

Program
Guessing
by Chen Yi
Sarah Cahill - piano

Quintuplets Play Pen
by Pauline Oliveros
Sarah Cahill - piano

On the Chequer'd Field Array'd
by Hannah Kendall
Sarah Cahill - piano

Alumblatt
by Aida Shirazi
Sarah Cahill - piano

Piano Poems - IV - A Candle Burns Time
by Regina Harris Baiochhi
Sarah Cahill - piano

Music for Piano
by Frangiz Ali-Zadeh
Sarah Cahill - piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC.
