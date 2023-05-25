Pianist and producer Sarah Cahill believes that women can lead classical music into the future

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Sarah Cahill, pianist and writer/producer

Program

Guessing

by Chen Yi

Sarah Cahill - piano

Quintuplets Play Pen

by Pauline Oliveros

Sarah Cahill - piano

On the Chequer'd Field Array'd

by Hannah Kendall

Sarah Cahill - piano

Alumblatt

by Aida Shirazi

Sarah Cahill - piano

Piano Poems - IV - A Candle Burns Time

by Regina Harris Baiochhi

Sarah Cahill - piano

Music for Piano

by Frangiz Ali-Zadeh

Sarah Cahill - piano