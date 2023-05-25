Pianist and producer Sarah Cahill believes that women can lead classical music into the future
Pianist, radio host/producer and writer Sarah Cahill champions new music in all that she does, and highlights the contributions of female composers to the canon in her new album: 'The Future is Female, Vol. 3, At Play.' Hear our conversation with her and music from that new release on this week's Sound Currents.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Sarah Cahill, pianist and writer/producer
Program
Guessing
by Chen Yi
Sarah Cahill - piano
Quintuplets Play Pen
by Pauline Oliveros
Sarah Cahill - piano
On the Chequer'd Field Array'd
by Hannah Kendall
Sarah Cahill - piano
Alumblatt
by Aida Shirazi
Sarah Cahill - piano
Piano Poems - IV - A Candle Burns Time
by Regina Harris Baiochhi
Sarah Cahill - piano
Music for Piano
by Frangiz Ali-Zadeh
Sarah Cahill - piano