Hear new music director Matthias Pintscher's instant connection with the Kansas City Symphony
Conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher joins Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a look back at his recent appearance leading the Kansas City Symphony, as well as a look ahead to Pintscher taking over for Stern as music director. We'll hear works by Ligeti, Ravel and Scriabin, plus a work composed by Pintscher.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Guest
Program
San Francisco Polyphony
by György Ligeti
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023
Rapsodie espagnole
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023
Piano Concerto in G major
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, March 2023
Songs from Solomon's Garden, for baritone and chamber orchestra
by Matthias Pintscher
Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic
Thomas Hampson - baritone
Poème d'extase (Poem of Ecstasy)
by Alexander Scriabin
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023