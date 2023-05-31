Hear new music director Matthias Pintscher's instant connection with the Kansas City Symphony

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Guest

Matthias Pintscher

Program

San Francisco Polyphony

by György Ligeti

Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023

Rapsodie espagnole

by Maurice Ravel

Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023

Piano Concerto in G major

by Maurice Ravel

Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor

George Li - piano

Live performance, March 2023

Songs from Solomon's Garden, for baritone and chamber orchestra

by Matthias Pintscher

Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic

Thomas Hampson - baritone

Poème d'extase (Poem of Ecstasy)

by Alexander Scriabin

Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023