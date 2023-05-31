© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Hear new music director Matthias Pintscher's instant connection with the Kansas City Symphony

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
Conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher will take over as the Kansas City Symphony's Music Director in the fall of 2024
Courtesy of Artist
/
Kansas City Symphony
Conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher will take over as the Kansas City Symphony's Music Director in the fall of 2024

Conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher joins Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a look back at his recent appearance leading the Kansas City Symphony, as well as a look ahead to Pintscher taking over for Stern as music director. We'll hear works by Ligeti, Ravel and Scriabin, plus a work composed by Pintscher.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Guest

Matthias Pintscher

Program

San Francisco Polyphony
by György Ligeti
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Rapsodie espagnole
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Piano Concerto in G major
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, March 2023

Songs from Solomon's Garden, for baritone and chamber orchestra
by Matthias Pintscher
Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic
Thomas Hampson - baritone

Poème d'extase (Poem of Ecstasy)
by Alexander Scriabin
Matthias Pintscher - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
