'Music is a form of survival': A Kansas City singer gives voice to silenced women through song
With her Cecilia Series, soprano Victoria Botero has worked to feature female musicians and writers who used their art as a means of communication in the face of patriarchal obstacles. Brooke Knoll speaks with Botero about her upbringing as the daughter of Colombian immigrants and her current work. We'll also hear music by Franz Joseph Haydn, Carlos Guastavino, Susan Kander and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Victoria Botero
Program
The Creation
Now rob'd in cool refreshing green
On Mighty Eagles Wings
by Franz Joseph Haydn
William Baker and The Summer Singers of Kansas City and Orchestra
Victoria Botero - soprano
Eavesdropping - III. Counting - Persephone
by Susan Kander, words by Michelle Boisseau
Victoria Botero - soprano
Jacob Ashworth - violin
Michael Compitello - percussion
Che si può fare
by Barbara Strozzi
Victoria Botero - soprano
Trilla Ray Carter - cello
Kansas City Baroque Consortium
Morena
Traditional Sephardic Melody
Victoria Botero - soprano
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Karim Nagi - percussion
Soukayna Jamali - l’oud
Trilla Ray Carter - cello
Yahruhs Khorodig E
Traditional Armenian song
Victoria Botero - soprano
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Lamma bada yatathanna
Traditional Arabic muwashshah
Victoria Botero - soprano
Karim Nagi - percussion
Soukayna Jamali - l’oud
Trilla Ray Carter - cello
Flores Argentinas
No. 4 El vinagrillo morado
No. 5 Que linda la madreselva
by Carlos Guastavino
Letizia Calandra - soprano
Marcos Madrigal - piano
Aria detta la Frescobalda
by Girolamo Frescobaldi
Nilko Andreas - guitar
Sarabande pour guitare, FP 179
by Francis Poulenc
Nilko Andreas - guitar
You can learn more about Victoria Botero and the Cecilia Series at victoriabotero.com.