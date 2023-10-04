'Music is a form of survival': A Kansas City singer gives voice to silenced women through song

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Victoria Botero

Program

The Creation

Now rob'd in cool refreshing green

On Mighty Eagles Wings

by Franz Joseph Haydn

William Baker and The Summer Singers of Kansas City and Orchestra

Victoria Botero - soprano

Eavesdropping - III. Counting - Persephone

by Susan Kander, words by Michelle Boisseau

Victoria Botero - soprano

Jacob Ashworth - violin

Michael Compitello - percussion

Che si può fare

by Barbara Strozzi

Victoria Botero - soprano

Trilla Ray Carter - cello

Kansas City Baroque Consortium

Morena

Traditional Sephardic Melody

Victoria Botero - soprano

Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano

Karim Nagi - percussion

Soukayna Jamali - l’oud

Trilla Ray Carter - cello

Yahruhs Khorodig E

Traditional Armenian song

Victoria Botero - soprano

Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano

Lamma bada yatathanna

Traditional Arabic muwashshah

Victoria Botero - soprano

Karim Nagi - percussion

Soukayna Jamali - l’oud

Trilla Ray Carter - cello

Flores Argentinas

No. 4 El vinagrillo morado

No. 5 Que linda la madreselva

by Carlos Guastavino

Letizia Calandra - soprano

Marcos Madrigal - piano

Aria detta la Frescobalda

by Girolamo Frescobaldi

Nilko Andreas - guitar

Sarabande pour guitare, FP 179

by Francis Poulenc

Nilko Andreas - guitar

You can learn more about Victoria Botero and the Cecilia Series at victoriabotero.com.