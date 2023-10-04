© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

'Music is a form of survival': A Kansas City singer gives voice to silenced women through song

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
Soprano Victoria Botero
Jeff Evrard
Soprano Victoria Botero

With her Cecilia Series, soprano Victoria Botero has worked to feature female musicians and writers who used their art as a means of communication in the face of patriarchal obstacles. Brooke Knoll speaks with Botero about her upbringing as the daughter of Colombian immigrants and her current work. We'll also hear music by Franz Joseph Haydn, Carlos Guastavino, Susan Kander and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Victoria Botero

Program

The Creation
Now rob'd in cool refreshing green
On Mighty Eagles Wings
by Franz Joseph Haydn
William Baker and The Summer Singers of Kansas City and Orchestra
Victoria Botero - soprano

Eavesdropping - III. Counting - Persephone
by Susan Kander, words by Michelle Boisseau
Victoria Botero - soprano
Jacob Ashworth - violin
Michael Compitello - percussion

Che si può fare
by Barbara Strozzi
Victoria Botero - soprano
Trilla Ray Carter - cello
Kansas City Baroque Consortium

Morena
Traditional Sephardic Melody
Victoria Botero - soprano
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Karim Nagi - percussion
Soukayna Jamali - l’oud
Trilla Ray Carter - cello

Yahruhs Khorodig E
Traditional Armenian song
Victoria Botero - soprano
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano

Lamma bada yatathanna
Traditional Arabic muwashshah
Victoria Botero - soprano
Karim Nagi - percussion
Soukayna Jamali - l’oud
Trilla Ray Carter - cello

Flores Argentinas
No. 4 El vinagrillo morado
No. 5 Que linda la madreselva
by Carlos Guastavino
Letizia Calandra - soprano
Marcos Madrigal - piano

Aria detta la Frescobalda
by Girolamo Frescobaldi
Nilko Andreas - guitar

Sarabande pour guitare, FP 179
by Francis Poulenc
Nilko Andreas - guitar

You can learn more about Victoria Botero and the Cecilia Series at victoriabotero.com.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
