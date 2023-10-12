© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Grammy-nominated VOCES8 is bringing its 'joy of singing' and eclectic repertoire to Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published October 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
The members of Voces 9
Courtesy of Artist
The members of Voces 8

The acclaimed British vocal ensemble VOCES8 is bringing its mix of Bach and Radiohead to Kansas City. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Artistic Director Barnaby Smith and soprano Andrea Haines about their origins, how singing improves health and their unique choice of repertoire. We'll hear the group sing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Emeli Sandé, Eric Whitacre and yes, even Radiohead.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Barnaby Smith
Andrea Haines

Barnaby Smith and Andrea Haines of Voces 8
Courtesy of Artist
Barnaby Smith and Andrea Haines of Voces 8

Program

Motets BWV 229
'Komm, Jesu, komm'
'Der Geist hilft unser Schwacheit auf'
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Where I Sleep
by Emeli Sandé

O Magnum Mysterium
by Morten Lauridsen

Underneath The Stars
by Kate Rusby

Pyramid Song
by Radiohead, arr. by Geoff Lawson

The Seal Lullaby
All Seems Beautiful to Me
by Eric Whitacre

Voces 8 performs Saturday October 21st at Village Presbyterian Church presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. You can learn more about this performance at chambermusic.org.

Kansas City Local Feature choral musicClassical KCchorusFriends of Chamber Music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
