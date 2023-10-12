Grammy-nominated VOCES8 is bringing its 'joy of singing' and eclectic repertoire to Kansas City
The acclaimed British vocal ensemble VOCES8 is bringing its mix of Bach and Radiohead to Kansas City. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Artistic Director Barnaby Smith and soprano Andrea Haines about their origins, how singing improves health and their unique choice of repertoire. We'll hear the group sing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Emeli Sandé, Eric Whitacre and yes, even Radiohead.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Barnaby Smith
Andrea Haines
Program
Motets BWV 229
'Komm, Jesu, komm'
'Der Geist hilft unser Schwacheit auf'
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Where I Sleep
by Emeli Sandé
O Magnum Mysterium
by Morten Lauridsen
Underneath The Stars
by Kate Rusby
Pyramid Song
by Radiohead, arr. by Geoff Lawson
The Seal Lullaby
All Seems Beautiful to Me
by Eric Whitacre
Voces 8 performs Saturday October 21st at Village Presbyterian Church presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. You can learn more about this performance at chambermusic.org.