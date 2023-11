Navo brings musical intimacy to Kansas City audiences

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Brooke Knoll Navo founder and violinist Véronique Mathieu.

Véronique Mathieu

Program

Sonata da Camera for Violin and Piano

I. Largo

II. Allegro

by Grażyna Bacewicz

Veronique Mathieu - violin

Stephanie Chua - piano

Four Seasons Ballade

Summer

Autumn

by Alice Ping Yee Ho

Veronique Mathieu - violin

Stephanie Chua - piano

Here There

by Ingrid Stölzel

Veronique Mathieu - violin, Ellen Sommer - piano

Trio elegiaque No. 1 in G Minor

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Shostakovich Trio

Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19

III. Andante

IV. Allegro mosso

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Alisa Weilerstein - cello,

Inon Barnatan - piano

More information about Navo and their upcoming events can be found at navoarts.com.