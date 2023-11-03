© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Music adds depth to artwork at Kansas City's Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
Frederick James Brown, (American, 1945–2012), The History of Art, oil and acrylic on canvas, dimensions variable. Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of the William T. Kemper Charitable Trust, UMB Bank, n.a., Trustee, 1999.20.01–108.;2001.01.01–02. © Frederick J. Brown Trust / Artist's Rights Society (ARS), New York.
E.G. Schempf, 2018
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Frederick James Brown, (American, 1945–2012), The History of Art, oil and acrylic on canvas, dimensions variable. Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of the William T. Kemper Charitable Trust, UMB Bank, n.a., Trustee, 1999.20.01–108.;2001.01.01–02. © Frederick J. Brown Trust / Artist's Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Classical KC and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art have joined forces for 'Sonic Sights,' a collaboration pairing pieces of music with artwork in the museum - adding depth and greater understanding to both. Erin Dziedzic, Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Kemper, joined Classical KC's Brooke Knoll to talk about the connection between visual and aural art and how museum visitors can feel welcomed into abstract art through music.

Dale Chihuly, (American, born 1941), Campiello del Remer, 1996, crystal and wire, 144 x 65 x 60 inches. Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of the artist, 1996.32.01. © Chihuly Studio.
E. G. Schempf, 2018.
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Dale Chihuly, (American, born 1941), Campiello del Remer, 1996, crystal and wire, 144 x 65 x 60 inches. Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of the artist, 1996.32.01. © Chihuly Studio.
Elaine de Kooning's Bacchus #10
E. G. Schempf, 2019
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Elaine de Kooning (American, 1918-1989), Bacchus #10, 1980, oil on canvas, 39 x 30 inches, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. R. Crosby Kemper, Jr., 2005.36.01. © Elaine de Kooning Trust.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Erin Dziedzic, Director of Curatorial Affairs

Program

Adagio for Glass Armonica in C major, K. 356 (617a)
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vienna Glass Armonica Duo

Learn more about this pairing here.

Elastic Harmonic
by Donnacha Dennehy
Gavin Maloney and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra
Daragh Morgan - violin

Learn more about this pairing here.

Made In America
by Joan Tower
Leonard Slatkin and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Learn more about this pairing here.

By the Still Waters, Op. 114
by Amy Beach
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano

Learn more about this pairing here.

Valencia
by Caroline Shaw
Attacca Quartet

Learn more about this pairing here.

Masquerade
by Anna Clyne
Marin Alsop and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Learn more about this pairing here.

For more information about the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, visit kemperart.org.

More information about Classical KC's "Sonic Sights" collaboration can be found HERE.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
