Music adds depth to artwork at Kansas City's Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

E. G. Schempf, 2018. / Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art Dale Chihuly, (American, born 1941), Campiello del Remer, 1996, crystal and wire, 144 x 65 x 60 inches. Collection of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of the artist, 1996.32.01. © Chihuly Studio.

E. G. Schempf, 2019 / Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art Elaine de Kooning (American, 1918-1989), Bacchus #10, 1980, oil on canvas, 39 x 30 inches, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. R. Crosby Kemper, Jr., 2005.36.01. © Elaine de Kooning Trust.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Erin Dziedzic, Director of Curatorial Affairs

Program

Adagio for Glass Armonica in C major, K. 356 (617a)

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Vienna Glass Armonica Duo

Elastic Harmonic

by Donnacha Dennehy

Gavin Maloney and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra

Daragh Morgan - violin

Made In America

by Joan Tower

Leonard Slatkin and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

By the Still Waters, Op. 114

by Amy Beach

Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano

Valencia

by Caroline Shaw

Attacca Quartet

Masquerade

by Anna Clyne

Marin Alsop and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

