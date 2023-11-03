Music adds depth to artwork at Kansas City's Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Classical KC and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art have joined forces for 'Sonic Sights,' a collaboration pairing pieces of music with artwork in the museum - adding depth and greater understanding to both. Erin Dziedzic, Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Kemper, joined Classical KC's Brooke Knoll to talk about the connection between visual and aural art and how museum visitors can feel welcomed into abstract art through music.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Erin Dziedzic, Director of Curatorial Affairs
Program
Adagio for Glass Armonica in C major, K. 356 (617a)
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vienna Glass Armonica Duo
Learn more about this pairing here.
Elastic Harmonic
by Donnacha Dennehy
Gavin Maloney and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra
Daragh Morgan - violin
Learn more about this pairing here.
Made In America
by Joan Tower
Leonard Slatkin and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Learn more about this pairing here.
By the Still Waters, Op. 114
by Amy Beach
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano
Learn more about this pairing here.
Valencia
by Caroline Shaw
Attacca Quartet
Learn more about this pairing here.
Masquerade
by Anna Clyne
Marin Alsop and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Learn more about this pairing here.
For more information about the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, visit kemperart.org.
More information about Classical KC's "Sonic Sights" collaboration can be found HERE.