This musical couple finishes each other's...phrases, and they're performing in Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Lucille Chung

Alessio Bax

Program

Concerto in D Minor for Two Pianos, FP 61

by Francis Poulenc

Waltz, Op. 39 No. 15 in A flat major

Waltz in E Major, Op. 39 No. 2

by Johannes Brahms

Petrouchka - First Tableau

The Shrove-Tide Fair

Russian Dance

by Igor Stravinsky

Milonga del angel

Tango No. 2

by Astor Piazzolla

Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung perform at the Folly Theater on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30pm presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. Tickets and more information can be found at chambermusic.org.