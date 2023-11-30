This musical couple finishes each other's...phrases, and they're performing in Kansas City
The husband and wife duo of piano masters Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung love performing together. Brooke Knoll speaks with both of them about the unique piano four hands art form, the family business and performing in Kansas City. We'll hear their recordings of music by Francis Poulenc, Johannes Brahms, Igor Stravinsky and Astor Piazzolla.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Program
Concerto in D Minor for Two Pianos, FP 61
by Francis Poulenc
Waltz, Op. 39 No. 15 in A flat major
Waltz in E Major, Op. 39 No. 2
by Johannes Brahms
Petrouchka - First Tableau
The Shrove-Tide Fair
Russian Dance
by Igor Stravinsky
Milonga del angel
Tango No. 2
by Astor Piazzolla
Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung perform at the Folly Theater on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30pm presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. Tickets and more information can be found at chambermusic.org.