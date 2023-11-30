© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

This musical couple finishes each other's...phrases, and they're performing in Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
Pianists Lucille Chung and
Courtesy of Artist
Pianists Lucille Chung and Alessio Bax

The husband and wife duo of piano masters Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung love performing together. Brooke Knoll speaks with both of them about the unique piano four hands art form, the family business and performing in Kansas City. We'll hear their recordings of music by Francis Poulenc, Johannes Brahms, Igor Stravinsky and Astor Piazzolla.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Lucille Chung
Alessio Bax

Program

Concerto in D Minor for Two Pianos, FP 61
by Francis Poulenc

Waltz, Op. 39 No. 15 in A flat major
Waltz in E Major, Op. 39 No. 2
by Johannes Brahms

Petrouchka - First Tableau
The Shrove-Tide Fair
Russian Dance
by Igor Stravinsky

Milonga del angel
Tango No. 2
by Astor Piazzolla

Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung perform at the Folly Theater on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30pm presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City. Tickets and more information can be found at chambermusic.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Friends of Chamber MusicClassical KCpianoclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
