The Kansas City Symphony

Was Beethoven always cranky? Plus, music by Mendelssohn, Delius and Tchaikovsky

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST
Emanuel Ax, Michael Stern and members of the Kansas City Symphony receive a standing ovation following a June 2023 performance of Beethoven's "Concerto No. 3 in C Minor for Piano and Orchestra, op. 37."
Eric T Williams
It turns out that Ludwig van Beethoven was having a bit of fun during and following the harried premiere of his third piano concerto. Co-hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern recount that story and sing the praises of soloist Emanuel Ax. We'll also hear Felix Mendelssohn's puffin-inspired "Hebrides Overture," Frederick Delius' beautiful and foreboding "Walk to the Paradise Garden" and the inner struggle of Peter Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 4."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Hebrides Overture
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, June 2011

Concerto No. 3 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 37
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, June 2023

The Walk to the Paradise Garden
by Frederick Delius
Live performance, May 2023

Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Valentina Peleggi - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2023

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassicalpiano
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
