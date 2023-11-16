Was Beethoven always cranky? Plus, music by Mendelssohn, Delius and Tchaikovsky

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Hebrides Overture

by Felix Mendelssohn

Live performance, June 2011

Concerto No. 3 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 37

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Emanuel Ax - piano

Live performance, June 2023

The Walk to the Paradise Garden

by Frederick Delius

Live performance, May 2023

Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Valentina Peleggi - guest conductor

Live performance, June 2023