Was Beethoven always cranky? Plus, music by Mendelssohn, Delius and Tchaikovsky
It turns out that Ludwig van Beethoven was having a bit of fun during and following the harried premiere of his third piano concerto. Co-hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern recount that story and sing the praises of soloist Emanuel Ax. We'll also hear Felix Mendelssohn's puffin-inspired "Hebrides Overture," Frederick Delius' beautiful and foreboding "Walk to the Paradise Garden" and the inner struggle of Peter Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 4."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Hebrides Overture
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, June 2011
Concerto No. 3 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 37
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, June 2023
The Walk to the Paradise Garden
by Frederick Delius
Live performance, May 2023
Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Valentina Peleggi - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2023