This world class orchestra is bringing the 'royal' treatment to Kansas City
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is one of Europe's great ensembles. Brooke Knoll speaks with Royal Philharmonic violinists Erik Chapman and Sali-Wyn Ryan about the history of the orchestra, its "royal" name and coming to Kansas City to perform with renowned pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. We'll hear music by Maurice Ravel, Ernő Dohnányi, Sergei Prokofiev and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Erik Chapman
Sali-Wyn Ryan
Program
Danse for Piano, L. 69 Tarantelle styrienne
by Claude Debussy, arr. by Maurice Ravel
Leonard Slatkin and Orchestre National de Lyon
Variations on a Nursery Song, Op. 25
Theme. Allegro
Var. 1. Poco piu mosso
Var. 2. Risoluto
by Ernő Dohnányi
Domingo Hindoyan and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano
Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26
I. Andante - Allegro
II. Theme & Variations
by Sergei Prokofiev
André Previn and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Jon Kimura Parker - piano
Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27
III. Adagio
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Dmitry Yablonsky and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
You can learn more about the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at rpo.co.uk. Tickets and more information for their January 23rd performance in Kansas City can be found at hjseries.org.