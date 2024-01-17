© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

This world class orchestra is bringing the 'royal' treatment to Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:37 PM CST
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is one of Europe's great ensembles. Brooke Knoll speaks with Royal Philharmonic violinists Erik Chapman and Sali-Wyn Ryan about the history of the orchestra, its "royal" name and coming to Kansas City to perform with renowned pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. We'll hear music by Maurice Ravel, Ernő Dohnányi, Sergei Prokofiev and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Royal Philharmonic violinist Erik Chapman
Royal Philharmonic violinist Sali-Wyn Ryan
Program

Danse for Piano, L. 69 Tarantelle styrienne
by Claude Debussy, arr. by Maurice Ravel
Leonard Slatkin and Orchestre National de Lyon

Variations on a Nursery Song, Op. 25
Theme. Allegro
Var. 1. Poco piu mosso
Var. 2. Risoluto
by Ernő Dohnányi
Domingo Hindoyan and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Isata Kanneh-Mason - piano

Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26
I. Andante - Allegro
II. Theme & Variations
by Sergei Prokofiev
André Previn and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Jon Kimura Parker - piano

Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27
III. Adagio
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Dmitry Yablonsky and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

You can learn more about the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at rpo.co.uk. Tickets and more information for their January 23rd performance in Kansas City can be found at hjseries.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
