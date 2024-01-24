From Radiohead to Mozart, the musical stars align for WindSync
From the fun to the formal, renowned wind quintet WindSync has been entertaining audiences of all ages for 15 years. Ahead of their performance in Kansas City, Brooke Knoll speaks with group members Kara LaMoure and Graeme Steele Johnson about WindSync's origins, innovative educational programs and recordings. We'll hear music by Marc Mellits, Miguel del Aguila and Ivan Trevino.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Kara LaMoure, basson
Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet
Program
Apollo (selections)
by Marc Mellits
Wind Quintet No. 2 (selections)
by Miguel del Aguila
Song Book Vol. 3
by Ivan Trevino
with Ivan Trevino, percussion
More about WindSync at windsync.org. Tickets and more information bout their January 28th performance at the Midwest Trust Center can be found at jccc.edu/midwesttrustcenter.