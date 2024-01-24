© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From Radiohead to Mozart, the musical stars align for WindSync

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 24, 2024 at 9:21 AM CST
The members of WindSync
Carlin Ma
The members of WindSync

From the fun to the formal, renowned wind quintet WindSync has been entertaining audiences of all ages for 15 years. Ahead of their performance in Kansas City, Brooke Knoll speaks with group members Kara LaMoure and Graeme Steele Johnson about WindSync's origins, innovative educational programs and recordings. We'll hear music by Marc Mellits, Miguel del Aguila and Ivan Trevino.

Host

Brooke Knoll

WindSync bassonist Kara LaMoure and clarinetist Graeme Steele Johnson
Aly Matei/Dylan Hancook
WindSync bassonist Kara LaMoure and clarinetist Graeme Steele Johnson

Guests

Kara LaMoure, basson
Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet

Program

Apollo (selections)
by Marc Mellits

Wind Quintet No. 2 (selections)
by Miguel del Aguila

Song Book Vol. 3
by Ivan Trevino
with Ivan Trevino, percussion

More about WindSync at windsync.org. Tickets and more information bout their January 28th performance at the Midwest Trust Center can be found at jccc.edu/midwesttrustcenter.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
