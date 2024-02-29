'An amazing full circle experience:' Tenor star Ben Bliss returns home to be Kansas City's Romeo
Born in Prairie Village, tenor Ben Bliss has a very busy international performing career, including performances at the Metropolitan Opera and the great opera houses of Europe. He will be starring in the Lyric Opera of Kansas City's upcoming production of "Romeo et Juliette." Brooke Knoll speaks with Bliss about his journey from Kansas to the great concert halls of the world, meeting his Juliet and what's on the horizon for him.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Ben Bliss
Program
"Un'aura amorosa" from Così fan tutte
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
David Robertson and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Ben Bliss, tenor
"Flor roja" from Los gavilanes
by Jacinto Guerrero
Placido Domingo and Orchestra della Fondazione Arena di Verona
Ben Bliss, tenor
"Brindisi" from La Traviata
by Giuseppi Verdi
Virgina Stewart, soprano
Ben Bliss, tenor
"Madrigal. Ange adorable"
"Act 1 Finale, Quelqu'un"
"Entracte"
"Duo. Va, Je t'ai pardonne"
From Roméo et Juliette
by Charles Gounod
Michel Plasson and L'Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse
Alfredo Kraus, tenor
Catherine Malfitano, soprano
Le Roi Malgré Lui - Selections
by Emmanuel Chabrier
Leon Botstein and the American Symphony Orchestra
Andriana Chuchman, soprano
You can learn more about Ben Bliss at benblisstenor.com. Tickets and more information for the Lyric Opera of Kansas CIty's production of "Roméo et Juliette" can be found at kcopera.org.