'An amazing full circle experience:' Tenor star Ben Bliss returns home to be Kansas City's Romeo

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 29, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST
Tenor Ben Bliss
Courtesy of Artist
Tenor Ben Bliss

Born in Prairie Village, tenor Ben Bliss has a very busy international performing career, including performances at the Metropolitan Opera and the great opera houses of Europe. He will be starring in the Lyric Opera of Kansas City's upcoming production of "Romeo et Juliette." Brooke Knoll speaks with Bliss about his journey from Kansas to the great concert halls of the world, meeting his Juliet and what's on the horizon for him.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Ben Bliss

You can learn more about Ben Bliss at benblisstenor.com. Tickets and more information for the Lyric Opera of Kansas CIty's production of "Roméo et Juliette" can be found at kcopera.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman