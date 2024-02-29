'An amazing full circle experience:' Tenor star Ben Bliss returns home to be Kansas City's Romeo

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Ben Bliss

Program

"Un'aura amorosa" from Così fan tutte

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

David Robertson and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Ben Bliss, tenor

"Flor roja" from Los gavilanes

by Jacinto Guerrero

Placido Domingo and Orchestra della Fondazione Arena di Verona

Ben Bliss, tenor

"Brindisi" from La Traviata

by Giuseppi Verdi

Virgina Stewart, soprano

Ben Bliss, tenor

"Madrigal. Ange adorable"

"Act 1 Finale, Quelqu'un"

"Entracte"

"Duo. Va, Je t'ai pardonne"

From Roméo et Juliette

by Charles Gounod

Michel Plasson and L'Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse

Alfredo Kraus, tenor

Catherine Malfitano, soprano

Le Roi Malgré Lui - Selections

by Emmanuel Chabrier

Leon Botstein and the American Symphony Orchestra

Andriana Chuchman, soprano

You can learn more about Ben Bliss at benblisstenor.com. Tickets and more information for the Lyric Opera of Kansas CIty's production of "Roméo et Juliette" can be found at kcopera.org.