Powerful women, powerful music: Celebrating Women's History Month with listener requests
Throughout classical music history, women composers have been creating right along with the men, but they weren’t given the flowers they were due. In honor of women’s history month, we’re sharing a program of music from some of our favorite women and female-identifying composers, including listener requests.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
O Euchari
Laus Trinitati
O presul vere civitatis
O ignis Spiritus Paraclitus
by Hildegard von Bingen
Jeremy Summerly and the Oxford Camerata
Nonet for string and winds in E flat major, Op. 38
I. Adagio, Allegro
II. Andante con moto
III. Scherzo, Vivace
by Louise Farrenc
Philippe Bernold (flute), Francois Leleux (oboe), Romain Guyot (clarinet), Andre Cazalet (horn), Gilbert Audin (bassoon), Guillaume Sutre (violin), Miguel da Silva (viola), François Salque (cello), Vincent Pasquier (double bass)
Symphony No. 1 in E minor
III. Juba Dance
IV. Finale
by Florence Price
Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra
If you want to explore more music from women composers and musicians, listen to our Spotify playlist!