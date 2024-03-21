Powerful women, powerful music: Celebrating Women's History Month with listener requests

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

O Euchari

Laus Trinitati

O presul vere civitatis

O ignis Spiritus Paraclitus

by Hildegard von Bingen

Jeremy Summerly and the Oxford Camerata

Nonet for string and winds in E flat major, Op. 38

I. Adagio, Allegro

II. Andante con moto

III. Scherzo, Vivace

by Louise Farrenc

Philippe Bernold (flute), Francois Leleux (oboe), Romain Guyot (clarinet), Andre Cazalet (horn), Gilbert Audin (bassoon), Guillaume Sutre (violin), Miguel da Silva (viola), François Salque (cello), Vincent Pasquier (double bass)

Symphony No. 1 in E minor

III. Juba Dance

IV. Finale

by Florence Price

Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra

If you want to explore more music from women composers and musicians, listen to our Spotify playlist!