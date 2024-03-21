© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Powerful women, powerful music: Celebrating Women's History Month with listener requests

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:25 PM CDT
Hildegard von Bingen, Louise Farrenc and Florence Price.

Throughout classical music history, women composers have been creating right along with the men, but they weren’t given the flowers they were due. In honor of women’s history month, we’re sharing a program of music from some of our favorite women and female-identifying composers, including listener requests.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

O Euchari
Laus Trinitati
O presul vere civitatis
O ignis Spiritus Paraclitus
by Hildegard von Bingen
Jeremy Summerly and the Oxford Camerata

Nonet for string and winds in E flat major, Op. 38
I. Adagio, Allegro
II. Andante con moto
III. Scherzo, Vivace
by Louise Farrenc
Philippe Bernold (flute), Francois Leleux (oboe), Romain Guyot (clarinet), Andre Cazalet (horn), Gilbert Audin (bassoon), Guillaume Sutre (violin), Miguel da Silva (viola), François Salque (cello), Vincent Pasquier (double bass)

Symphony No. 1 in E minor
III. Juba Dance
IV. Finale
by Florence Price
Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra

If you want to explore more music from women composers and musicians, listen to our Spotify playlist!

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
