Generations of Influence: Celebrate women in classical music

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Dust Devils

by Vivian Fung

Peter Oundjian, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2020

Suite from The Incredible Flutist

by Walter Piston

Liver performance, September 2015

Funeral Song (Pogrebal'naya Pesnya), Op. 5

by Igor Stravinsky

Andrey Boreyko, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2019

EOS (Goddess of the Dawn), a Ballet for Orchestra

by Augusta Read Thomas

Ryan McAdams, guest conductor

Live performance, March 2019

Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 3

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Midori - violin

Live performance, January 2016