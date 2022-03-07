Generations of Influence: Celebrate women in classical music
Commemorate International Women's Day with the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC. Hear works by Vivian Fung and Augusta Read Thomas, plus hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies pay tribute to the immeasurable influence of composing pedagogue Nadia Boulanger.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Dust Devils
by Vivian Fung
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2020
Suite from The Incredible Flutist
by Walter Piston
Liver performance, September 2015
Funeral Song (Pogrebal'naya Pesnya), Op. 5
by Igor Stravinsky
Andrey Boreyko, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2019
EOS (Goddess of the Dawn), a Ballet for Orchestra
by Augusta Read Thomas
Ryan McAdams, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 3
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Midori - violin
Live performance, January 2016