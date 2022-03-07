© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Generations of Influence: Celebrate women in classical music

Published March 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST
KCS 220310.png
Charles Boudreau / Anthony Barlich / Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
/
Pedagogue Nadia Boulanger (upper left), violinist Midori (upper right) and composers Vivian Fung (bottom left) and Augusta Read Thomas (bottom right).

Commemorate International Women's Day with the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC. Hear works by Vivian Fung and Augusta Read Thomas, plus hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies pay tribute to the immeasurable influence of composing pedagogue Nadia Boulanger.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Dust Devils
by Vivian Fung
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2020

Suite from The Incredible Flutist
by Walter Piston
Liver performance, September 2015

Funeral Song (Pogrebal'naya Pesnya), Op. 5
by Igor Stravinsky
Andrey Boreyko, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2019

EOS (Goddess of the Dawn), a Ballet for Orchestra
by Augusta Read Thomas
Ryan McAdams, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019

Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 3
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Midori - violin
Live performance, January 2016

814A0560.JPG
Eric T. Williams
/
Midori performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, January 2016

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassical musicMusic
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
