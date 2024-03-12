The Midwest Chamber Ensemble is cultivating a musical community in Kansas City
Kansas City's Midwest Chamber Ensemble has been presenting diverse concert programs and eclectic performance opportunities for over a decade. Brooke Knoll speaks with artistic director and violist Kathryn Hilger about the group's mission, recording projects and upcoming season. We'll hear music by Claude Debussy, Igor Stravinsky, Joan Tower and Robert Schumann.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Kathryn Hilger
Program
Aparition, L. 53
Regret, L. 55
Coquetterie Posthume, L. 39
by Claude Debussy, arr. by Philip Lasser
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano
Steve Lewis and the Midwest Chamber Ensemble
Concerto in Eb for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks"
I. Tempo giusto
III. Con moto
by Igor Stravinsky
Charles Dutoit and Sinonietta de Montreal
Dumbarton Quintet
by Joan Tower
Daedalus Quartet
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54
III. Allegro vivace
by Robert Schumann
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Witold Rowicki and the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra
You can learn more about the Midwest Chamber Ensemble and their upcoming concerts at midwestchamberensemble.org.