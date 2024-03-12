The Midwest Chamber Ensemble is cultivating a musical community in Kansas City

Host

Program

Aparition, L. 53

Regret, L. 55

Coquetterie Posthume, L. 39

by Claude Debussy, arr. by Philip Lasser

Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano

Steve Lewis and the Midwest Chamber Ensemble

Concerto in Eb for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks"

I. Tempo giusto

III. Con moto

by Igor Stravinsky

Charles Dutoit and Sinonietta de Montreal

Dumbarton Quintet

by Joan Tower

Daedalus Quartet

Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54

III. Allegro vivace

by Robert Schumann

Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Witold Rowicki and the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra

You can learn more about the Midwest Chamber Ensemble and their upcoming concerts at midwestchamberensemble.org.