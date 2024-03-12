© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
Kansas City Local Feature

The Midwest Chamber Ensemble is cultivating a musical community in Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:51 AM CDT
Members of the Midwest Chamber Ensemble perform at the Folly Theater, May 2022
Andrew Schwartz/Veritography
Members of the Midwest Chamber Ensemble perform at the Folly Theater, May 2022

Kansas City's Midwest Chamber Ensemble has been presenting diverse concert programs and eclectic performance opportunities for over a decade. Brooke Knoll speaks with artistic director and violist Kathryn Hilger about the group's mission, recording projects and upcoming season. We'll hear music by Claude Debussy, Igor Stravinsky, Joan Tower and Robert Schumann.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Kathryn Hilger
Brooke Knoll
Kathryn Hilger

Guest

Kathryn Hilger

Program

Aparition, L. 53
Regret, L. 55
Coquetterie Posthume, L. 39
by Claude Debussy, arr. by Philip Lasser
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano
Steve Lewis and the Midwest Chamber Ensemble

Concerto in Eb for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks"
I. Tempo giusto
III. Con moto
by Igor Stravinsky
Charles Dutoit and Sinonietta de Montreal

Dumbarton Quintet
by Joan Tower
Daedalus Quartet

Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54
III. Allegro vivace
by Robert Schumann
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Witold Rowicki and the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra

You can learn more about the Midwest Chamber Ensemble and their upcoming concerts at midwestchamberensemble.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature classical musicLocal musicClassical KCMusic
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman