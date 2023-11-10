© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

At Kansas City's Kemper Museum, music and art converge in 'Sonic Sights' experience

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST
The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have come together to create "Sonic Sights," a multi-sensory experience that's activated while viewing artwork in the museum.
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
The collaboration between Classical KC and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art highlights the connections between visual and aural art, and hopes to make the museum more interactive for visitors.

The collaboration between Classical KC and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art highlights the connections between visual and aural art, and hopes to make the museum more interactive for visitors.

The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have come together to create “Sonic Sights,” a multi-sensory experience that visitors can activate on their phone while viewing artwork in the museum.

So far, Classical KC has paired music with artwork in the Kemper’s permanent collection and for the special exhibits "Beyond Ninth Street: Women in Abstraction" and “Julie Blackmon: A Life in Frame.”

Kreshaun McKinney, director of learning and engagement at the Kemper, hopes "Sonic Sights" will help visitors connect to pieces of art that can otherwise feel inaccessible.

"Music is is a great gateway," McKinney told KCUR's Up To Date. "Even if you feel art may be removed from you or your daily interactions, music may be something that you feel is just all around you."

Up To Date PodcastClassical KCKemper Museum of Contemporary Artmuseums/galleriesclassical musicArtVisual artsKansas City
