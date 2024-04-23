From Paraguay to Kansas City and Great Bend, KS, this musician is working to uplift local guitarists

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Aleia Gonzalez

Program

Fugue from Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV 998

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Invierno Porteño

by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Sergio Assad

London Carape

by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

Capricho Arabe

by Francisco Tarrega

Prelude No. 2

by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Suite Castellana

by Federico Moreno Torroba

Aleia Gonzalez - guitar

Galopera

by Mauricio Cardozo Ocampo, arr. by Ramiro Miranda

Aleia Gonzalez - guitar, Alejandro Avila - piano, Ramiro Miranda - violin, Irene Diaz Gill - cello

Prelude in D Minor, BWV 926

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Beau Bledsoe - guitar

Prelude in C Minor, BWV 999

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Elizabeth Suh lane - violin, Beau Bledsoe - guitar

3 Lullabies

by Brad Cox

Nathan Granner - tenor, Beau Bledsoe - guitar

You can learn more about Aleia Gonzalez at aleiagonzalezguitar.com. More information about the Kansas City Guitar Society can be found at kansascityguitarsociety.org.