Kansas City Local Feature

From Paraguay to Kansas City and Great Bend, KS, this musician is working to uplift local guitarists

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
Guitarist Aleia Gonzalez
Max Jiang
Guitarist Aleia Gonzalez

Aleia Gonzalez came to Kansas City to study guitar at the UMKC Conservatory but shortly after graduation, the classical guitar program was dissolved. While holding teaching positions in Great Bend, KS, she is active with the Kansas City Guitar Society and performs in Kansas City. Celebrate guitar month by listening to performances from Aleia and another local guitarist, Beau Bledsoe, with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brad Cox and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Aleia Gonzalez

Program

Fugue from Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV 998
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Invierno Porteño
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Sergio Assad

London Carape
by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

Capricho Arabe
by Francisco Tarrega

Prelude No. 2
by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Suite Castellana
by Federico Moreno Torroba

Aleia Gonzalez - guitar

Galopera
by Mauricio Cardozo Ocampo, arr. by Ramiro Miranda
Aleia Gonzalez - guitar, Alejandro Avila - piano, Ramiro Miranda - violin, Irene Diaz Gill - cello

Prelude in D Minor, BWV 926
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Beau Bledsoe - guitar

Prelude in C Minor, BWV 999
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Elizabeth Suh lane - violin, Beau Bledsoe - guitar

3 Lullabies
by Brad Cox
Nathan Granner - tenor, Beau Bledsoe - guitar

You can learn more about Aleia Gonzalez at aleiagonzalezguitar.com. More information about the Kansas City Guitar Society can be found at kansascityguitarsociety.org.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCSouth AmericaLocal musicclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
