From Paraguay to Kansas City and Great Bend, KS, this musician is working to uplift local guitarists
Aleia Gonzalez came to Kansas City to study guitar at the UMKC Conservatory but shortly after graduation, the classical guitar program was dissolved. While holding teaching positions in Great Bend, KS, she is active with the Kansas City Guitar Society and performs in Kansas City. Celebrate guitar month by listening to performances from Aleia and another local guitarist, Beau Bledsoe, with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brad Cox and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Aleia Gonzalez
Program
Fugue from Prelude, Fugue and Allegro BWV 998
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Invierno Porteño
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Sergio Assad
London Carape
by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
Capricho Arabe
by Francisco Tarrega
Prelude No. 2
by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Suite Castellana
by Federico Moreno Torroba
Aleia Gonzalez - guitar
Galopera
by Mauricio Cardozo Ocampo, arr. by Ramiro Miranda
Aleia Gonzalez - guitar, Alejandro Avila - piano, Ramiro Miranda - violin, Irene Diaz Gill - cello
Prelude in D Minor, BWV 926
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Beau Bledsoe - guitar
Prelude in C Minor, BWV 999
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Elizabeth Suh lane - violin, Beau Bledsoe - guitar
3 Lullabies
by Brad Cox
Nathan Granner - tenor, Beau Bledsoe - guitar
You can learn more about Aleia Gonzalez at aleiagonzalezguitar.com. More information about the Kansas City Guitar Society can be found at kansascityguitarsociety.org.