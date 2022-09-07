Celebrating the absurd, lyrical and path-breaking: music by Milhaud, Schoenberg and Dvořák

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Part 1 - Milhaud and Schoenberg Listen • 56:23

La Creation du Monde, Op. 81

by Darius Milhaud

Live performance, May 2011

One of the interesting aspects of Milhaud’s music is his use of polytonality, or the use of more than one key simultaneously, which he deploys here to wonderful effect, along with jazz harmonies. "The bitonality helps to explain the organized chaos of this piece," Michael Stern says. In depicting the creation story, "there is this coming into being from nothingness. That idea is made manifest in the music and he does it incredibly well."

Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4

by Arnold Schoenberg

Live performance, June 2015

While you don’t quite hear the techniques in this piece that came to be associated with Schoenberg — serialism, atonality, twelve-tone music — you can see that Schoenberg is taking tonality here pretty much as far as it can go. "Verklärte Nacht is really the last hurrah of the 19th century," says Michael Stern "and yet this advanced harmonic map for the piece is pretty extraordinary to the point where [Schoenberg] was criticized for having 'broken the rules.'"

Part 2 - Milhaud and Dvořák Listen • 1:03:35

Le Boeuf sur le Toit, Op. 58

by Daris Milhaud

Live performance, April 2019

Milhaud said he composed Le Bœuf sur le Toit as “fifteen minutes of music, rapid and gay, as a background to any Charlie Chaplin silent movie.” Milhaud had spent two years in Brazil in the French diplomatic service during the First World War, and he was greatly influenced by its music.

Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88

by Antonín Dvořák

Live performance, October 2017

You can hear sounds from nature in this piece, including hunting horn calls and birdsongs played by various wind instruments. Dvořák’s biographer Hanz-Hubert Schönzeler wrote, “When one walks in those forests surrounding Dvořák’s country home on a sunny summer’s day, with the birds singing and the leaves of trees rustling in a gentle breeze, one can virtually hear the music.” Michael Stern hears an "elegiac, nostalgic wistfulness" in the work.