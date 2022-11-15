© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Catch the 'polyphony bug' with The Tallis Scholars on Classical KC

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
TallisScholars8 credit Nick Rutter.jpg
Nick Rutter
/
Peter Phillips (upper left) and The Tallis Scholars

Peter Phillips, the founder and director of the famed Tallis Scholars, joins Classical KC for a program highlighting the English vocal group's award winning career. We'll find out more about their Kansas City performance, explore their catalog, including a selection of music for the Christmas feast season, and learn how they plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Peter Phillips, founder and director

Program

O Lord, in thee is all my trust
Magnificat a 4
by Thomas Tallis

Missa Hercules Dux Ferrarie
IIa. Gloria in excelsis Deo
IIIc. Et in Spiritum Sanctum
Vc. Agnus Dei III
by Josquin des Prez

Coventry Carol
by anon.

Nowell sing we
by anon.

Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
III. Credo
by Jacob Clemens non papa

Veni, redemptor gentium
by anon.

A solis ortus
by anon.

Ave Maria (Slavonic version)
by Igor Stravinsky

You can learn more about The Tallis Scholars at thetallisscholars.co.uk, and more information about their Kansas City performance is at chambermuisc.org.

The Kansas City Symphony choral musicchorusClassical KCChristmas
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
