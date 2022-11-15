Catch the 'polyphony bug' with The Tallis Scholars on Classical KC
Peter Phillips, the founder and director of the famed Tallis Scholars, joins Classical KC for a program highlighting the English vocal group's award winning career. We'll find out more about their Kansas City performance, explore their catalog, including a selection of music for the Christmas feast season, and learn how they plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Peter Phillips, founder and director
Program
O Lord, in thee is all my trust
Magnificat a 4
by Thomas Tallis
Missa Hercules Dux Ferrarie
IIa. Gloria in excelsis Deo
IIIc. Et in Spiritum Sanctum
Vc. Agnus Dei III
by Josquin des Prez
Coventry Carol
by anon.
Nowell sing we
by anon.
Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
III. Credo
by Jacob Clemens non papa
Veni, redemptor gentium
by anon.
A solis ortus
by anon.
Ave Maria (Slavonic version)
by Igor Stravinsky
You can learn more about The Tallis Scholars at thetallisscholars.co.uk, and more information about their Kansas City performance is at chambermuisc.org.