Catch the 'polyphony bug' with The Tallis Scholars on Classical KC

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Peter Phillips, founder and director

Program

O Lord, in thee is all my trust

Magnificat a 4

by Thomas Tallis

Missa Hercules Dux Ferrarie

IIa. Gloria in excelsis Deo

IIIc. Et in Spiritum Sanctum

Vc. Agnus Dei III

by Josquin des Prez

Coventry Carol

by anon.

Nowell sing we

by anon.

Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis

III. Credo

by Jacob Clemens non papa

Veni, redemptor gentium

by anon.

A solis ortus

by anon.

Ave Maria (Slavonic version)

by Igor Stravinsky

