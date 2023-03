Springtime melodies from Bach, Haydn and Beethoven

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Suite No. 3 in D major for Orchestra, BWV 1068

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Live performance, January 2014

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3/Amazing Grace

by Johann Sebastian Bach and Jennifer Higdon, arr. by Michael Stern

Virtual performance, March 2021

Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Live performance, March 2018

Andiam! - Din don, suona vespero (Bell Chorus)

by Ruggero Leoncavallo

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Live performance, October 2015

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 - Pastoral

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludovic Morlot, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2017