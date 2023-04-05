© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

The Bells, the rhapsody and the symphonic dances of Sergei Rachmaninoff

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
Untitled design (15).png
Composer Sergei Rachmaninoff at three stages of life. His 150th birthday was April 1, 2023.

Celebrate the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff with co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as they highlight three of his most beloved works. We'll hear Rachmaninoff's choral symphony "The Bells" featuring the Kansas City Symphony Chorus, his "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" featuring pianist Joyce Yang, and his "Symphonic Dances."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

The Bells, Op. 35
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Jessica Rivera - soprano
Matthew Plenk - tenor
Weston Hurt - baritone
Live performance, April 2013

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Joyce Yang - piano
Live performance, June 2014

Symphonic Dances, Op. 45
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Live performance, September 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
