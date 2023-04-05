The Bells, the rhapsody and the symphonic dances of Sergei Rachmaninoff

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

The Bells, Op. 35

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Jessica Rivera - soprano

Matthew Plenk - tenor

Weston Hurt - baritone

Live performance, April 2013

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Joyce Yang - piano

Live performance, June 2014

Symphonic Dances, Op. 45

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Live performance, September 2018