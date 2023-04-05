The Bells, the rhapsody and the symphonic dances of Sergei Rachmaninoff
Celebrate the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff with co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies as they highlight three of his most beloved works. We'll hear Rachmaninoff's choral symphony "The Bells" featuring the Kansas City Symphony Chorus, his "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" featuring pianist Joyce Yang, and his "Symphonic Dances."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
The Bells, Op. 35
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Jessica Rivera - soprano
Matthew Plenk - tenor
Weston Hurt - baritone
Live performance, April 2013
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Joyce Yang - piano
Live performance, June 2014
Symphonic Dances, Op. 45
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Live performance, September 2018