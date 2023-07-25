© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

'Summer marches in' with Mahler's Symphony No. 3

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
Mezzo-soprano Kelly O'Connor performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2019
Eric T. Williams
/
Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2019

Get comfy and enjoy Mahler's epic third symphony - the longest in the standard repertoire. Co-hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern explore Mahler's musical and emotional journey. We'll also hear from mezzo-soprano soloist, Kelley O'Connor.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 3 (1906 revision)
I. Kraftig Entschieden
II. Tempo di Menuetto Sehr
III. Comodo (Scherzando)
IV. Sehr langsam - Misterios
V. Lustig im Tempo und kec
VI. Langsam - Ruhevoll - Empfunden
by Gustav Mahler

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano
Women of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Allegro KC (children's choir) - Christy Elsner, director
Live performance, May 2019

You can learn more about Kelley O'Connor at kelleyoconnor.com.

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KC
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
