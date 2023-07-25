'Summer marches in' with Mahler's Symphony No. 3
Get comfy and enjoy Mahler's epic third symphony - the longest in the standard repertoire. Co-hosts Dan Margolies and Michael Stern explore Mahler's musical and emotional journey. We'll also hear from mezzo-soprano soloist, Kelley O'Connor.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 3 (1906 revision)
I. Kraftig Entschieden
II. Tempo di Menuetto Sehr
III. Comodo (Scherzando)
IV. Sehr langsam - Misterios
V. Lustig im Tempo und kec
VI. Langsam - Ruhevoll - Empfunden
by Gustav Mahler
Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano
Women of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Allegro KC (children's choir) - Christy Elsner, director
Live performance, May 2019
You can learn more about Kelley O'Connor at kelleyoconnor.com.