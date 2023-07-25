'Summer marches in' with Mahler's Symphony No. 3

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 3 (1906 revision)

I. Kraftig Entschieden

II. Tempo di Menuetto Sehr

III. Comodo (Scherzando)

IV. Sehr langsam - Misterios

V. Lustig im Tempo und kec

VI. Langsam - Ruhevoll - Empfunden

by Gustav Mahler

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Women of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Allegro KC (children's choir) - Christy Elsner, director

Live performance, May 2019

You can learn more about Kelley O'Connor at kelleyoconnor.com.