Beethoven's "Emperor" concerto, plus Mozart struggles to finish his "Haffner" symphony on time
This week, we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform two of Mozart's symphonies, including his 'Haffner,' which he wrote in a hurry to met a deadline and fulfill a promise to his father. We'll also hear exciting film music from Silvestre Revueltas and Beethoven's 'Emperor' piano concerto featuring pianist Jeremy Denk.
An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 33 in B flat Major, K. 319
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015
Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385 - "Haffner"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, January 2015
Suite from Redes
by Silvestre Revueltas
Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2014
Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, op. 73 - "Emperor"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Jeremy Denk - piano
Live performance, January 2016