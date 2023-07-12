Beethoven's "Emperor" concerto, plus Mozart struggles to finish his "Haffner" symphony on time

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 33 in B flat Major, K. 319

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Yoav Talmi - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2015

Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385 - "Haffner"

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Live performance, January 2015

Suite from Redes

by Silvestre Revueltas

Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2014

Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, op. 73 - "Emperor"

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Jeremy Denk - piano

Live performance, January 2016