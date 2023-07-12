© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Beethoven's "Emperor" concerto, plus Mozart struggles to finish his "Haffner" symphony on time

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Pianist Jeremy Denk joins Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony for a performance of Beethoven's 'Emperor' piano concerto, January 2016
Eric T. Williams
/
Pianist Jeremy Denk joins Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony for a performance of Beethoven's 'Emperor' piano concerto, January 2016

This week, we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform two of Mozart's symphonies, including his 'Haffner,' which he wrote in a hurry to met a deadline and fulfill a promise to his father. We'll also hear exciting film music from Silvestre Revueltas and Beethoven's 'Emperor' piano concerto featuring pianist Jeremy Denk.

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 33 in B flat Major, K. 319
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015

Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385 - "Haffner"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, January 2015

Suite from Redes
by Silvestre Revueltas
Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2014

Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, op. 73 - "Emperor"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Jeremy Denk - piano
Live performance, January 2016

The Kansas City Symphony
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
